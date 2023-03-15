Simon Kuhn
Senior Manager in Infrastructure Services, Fastly
Simon works on infrastructure at Fastly, with a focus on privacy enablement services. Prior to joining Fastly, Simon led infrastructure organizations at imgix and Rainway, and has built large scale, globally deployed services at Apple, Dropbox and Yahoo.
-
Enabling privacy on the Internet with Oblivious HTTP
We're excited to announce the latest product in our privacy enablement portfolio — the Fastly OHTTP Relay, now in beta with availability for select partners.