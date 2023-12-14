Back to blog

Sina Siar

Sr. Solutions Architect

Sina is a seasoned Senior Solutions Architect at Fastly, renowned for delivering cutting-edge cloud and security solutions to some of the industry's most prominent players. His career is decorated with a history of technical leadership and a consistent track record of innovative contributions within various tech enterprises. Sina's strategic vision and expertise are pivotal in shaping the advanced online experiences that Fastly's platform is known for.

