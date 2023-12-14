Sina Siar
Sr. Solutions Architect
Sina is a seasoned Senior Solutions Architect at Fastly, renowned for delivering cutting-edge cloud and security solutions to some of the industry's most prominent players. His career is decorated with a history of technical leadership and a consistent track record of innovative contributions within various tech enterprises. Sina's strategic vision and expertise are pivotal in shaping the advanced online experiences that Fastly's platform is known for.
Threshold blocking best practices
Sina Siar, David King
Learn threshold blocking best practices and how it increases your WAF confidence so you can get into blocking mode faster.Security
The evolution of blocking
David King, Sina Siar
Flexibility is required for confident blocking decisions that impact as little legitimate traffic as possible. Learn more about the evolution of blocking.Security+ 2 more