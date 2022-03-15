Sounil Yu
CISO and Head of Research, JupiterOne
Sounil has over 20 granted patents and is recognized as one of the most influential figures in security. Prior to JupiterOne, he was CISO-in-Residence at YL Ventures and Chief Security Scientist at Bank of America. He’s reshaped approaches to cybersecurity by creating the Cyber Defense Matrix and the DIE Triad. He's a board member of the FAIR Institute and SCVX; co-chairs Art into Science: A Conference on Defense; is a visiting fellow at GMU Scalia Law School's National Security Institute; teaches at Yeshiva University; and advises many startups.
Dept. of Know Live: Sounil Yu on DIE security model | Fastly
JupiterOne CISO and Head of Research Sounil Yu joined hosts Kelly Shortridge and Bea Hughes on The Dept. of Know Live! to chat about how to make security an enabler of innovation. In this blog post, Sounil shares highlights from the conversation.Security