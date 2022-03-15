Sounil has over 20 granted patents and is recognized as one of the most influential figures in security. Prior to JupiterOne, he was CISO-in-Residence at YL Ventures and Chief Security Scientist at Bank of America. He’s reshaped approaches to cybersecurity by creating the Cyber Defense Matrix and the DIE Triad. He's a board member of the FAIR Institute and SCVX; co-chairs Art into Science: A Conference on Defense; is a visiting fellow at GMU Scalia Law School's National Security Institute; teaches at Yeshiva University; and advises many startups.