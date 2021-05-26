Back to blog

Stephanie Schoch

Marketing Campaign Manager, Security, Fastly

As a marketing campaign manager at Fastly, Stephanie focuses on application security products. Prior to joining Fastly, Stephanie built her professional experience within tech startups and a digital marketing agency. She lives in Los Angeles and loves yoga, cooking, and traveling in her free time.

  • AAPI Heritage Month: Asian Tech Experiences | Fastly

    Stephanie Schoch

    As part of May’s Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, we hosted a panel of Asian leaders from tech organizations that reflected on ways their cultural backgrounds impacted their career journeys and ascent into leadership roles.

    Culture
