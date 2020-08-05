Stephen Kiel
Senior Security Solutions Architect, Fastly
Stephen is a Senior Security Solutions Architect at Fastly, where he works with customers to better understand and creatively reduce their application security risks. When Stephen unplugs, he will be somewhere hiking, cycling, or skiing in the woods, far away from his screens.
Cloud Security for Developers
If you’re evaluating web application security tools exclusively for their security requirements, you may be missing one of the most essential opportunities to successfully grow your secure DevOps culture: developer-centricity.SecurityDevOps