Stephen Stierer is the Senior Director of Pre-Sales for North America at Fastly, a role in which he leverages over two decades of pre-sales leadership experience. His expertise spans a variety of critical sectors, including Cloud Security, Internet Infrastructure, eCommerce, and Enterprise. Stephen specializes in the go-to-market strategy and execution of cutting-edge products, with a particular focus on Cloud Security, Web Performance, and Analytics. He possesses a deep technical understanding of internet technologies, including Application Security (AppSec), DDoS, DNS, and Bot Management. Stephen is based in Boston, Massachusetts.