Stephen is a principal engineer at Fastly, where he works on traffic engineering and network measurement projects to improve how client traffic reaches the Fastly edge network. He is currently a chair of the RIPE community's Measurements, Analysis and Tools working group (MAT WG), and he serves on technical peer-review committees for Internet measurement research conferences. Prior to Fastly, he worked on Internet measurement projects at the RIPE NCC and at CAIDA, and global IPv6 deployment at Yahoo.