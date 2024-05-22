Back to blog

Sue Smith

Senior Learning Experience Manager, Fastly

Sue works on the Fastly learning experience, creating pathways to enable user success. Sue joined Fastly as part of the Glitch team and has led education programs for developer platforms and communities including Postman and the Mozilla Foundation.

  • We should still teach coding

    Sue Smith

    We should still teach coding, AI can't replace the critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills that programming instills.

    DevOps
    Engineering

  • Learn Fastly Compute in your browser in minutes

    Sue Smith

    Easily provide your users with a better experience by building a serverless edge computing app that runs on the Fastly network.

    Compute
    + 2 more

  • Where is the edge actually located?

    Sue Smith

    We continue our deep dive into what is edge computing with our next installment, where is the edge actually located?

    DevOps
    Edge network

  • An easy intro to edge computing

    Sue Smith

    Wondering what edge computing is all about? It's a distributed computing framework that brings applications closer to data sources like IoT devices or local edge servers.

    CDN & Delivery
    Edge network

  • Learning at Fastly: A Shared Experience

    Sue Smith

    Learn how the team at Fastly is creating learning experiences that offer practical steps to convey the value and purpose of our technology and products.

    Culture

  • Getting started with Fastly CDN is easier than ever with Glitch

    Sue Smith

    With Glitch, it is now even easier to deliver your website traffic using Fastly. We're excited to share our first developer guide to get onboarded with ease.

    CDN & Delivery
    Platform
