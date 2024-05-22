Sue Smith
Senior Learning Experience Manager, Fastly
Sue works on the Fastly learning experience, creating pathways to enable user success. Sue joined Fastly as part of the Glitch team and has led education programs for developer platforms and communities including Postman and the Mozilla Foundation.
We should still teach coding
We should still teach coding, AI can't replace the critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills that programming instills.DevOpsEngineering
Learn Fastly Compute in your browser in minutes
Easily provide your users with a better experience by building a serverless edge computing app that runs on the Fastly network.Compute+ 2 more
Where is the edge actually located?
We continue our deep dive into what is edge computing with our next installment, where is the edge actually located?DevOpsEdge network
An easy intro to edge computing
Wondering what edge computing is all about? It's a distributed computing framework that brings applications closer to data sources like IoT devices or local edge servers.CDN & DeliveryEdge network
Learning at Fastly: A Shared Experience
Learn how the team at Fastly is creating learning experiences that offer practical steps to convey the value and purpose of our technology and products.Culture
Getting started with Fastly CDN is easier than ever with Glitch
With Glitch, it is now even easier to deliver your website traffic using Fastly. We're excited to share our first developer guide to get onboarded with ease.CDN & DeliveryPlatform