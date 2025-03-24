Terri Allegretto
Senior Manager, Product Marketing, Developer Platform
Terri Allegretto is a Senior Manager, Product Marketing for Fastly’s Developer Platform. She focuses on communicating the latest capabilities of the platform and creating cool content to help developers worldwide solve interesting problems and create killer apps. Terri is based in Los Angeles, CA.
Getting started with Fastly Object Storage: From CDN integration to serverless computing
Terri Allegretto, Robyn Bean
Learn how to leverage Fastly Object Storage for CDN integration and serverless computing. Reduce costs and optimize your workflow today.CDN & Delivery+ 2 more