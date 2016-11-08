As a staff software engineer at Fastly, Toru focuses on internet-facing edge systems. He enjoys working on high-performance systems that are simple to understand and operate.

Debugging QUIC with H2O and QLog Toru Maesaka QUIC is a secure low-latency transport layer protocol that is commonly known as the transport protocol of HTTP/3. Here, we’ll discuss how we added support for QLog, an incremental QUIC endpoint logging format, to H2O, an open- source HTTP server that we deploy throughout our edge cloud platform. January 11, 2021 Engineering Industry insights

Migrating MySQL Stats to Bigtable with no downtime | Fastly Toru Maesaka In an effort to move forward from early architecture that we were quickly outgrowing, we recently migrated our Historical Stats database from self-managed MySQL to Google Cloud Bigtable. Read on to learn how we did it (without any downtime). July 06, 2017 Engineering Compute