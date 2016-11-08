Toru Maesaka
Staff Software Engineer
As a staff software engineer at Fastly, Toru focuses on internet-facing edge systems. He enjoys working on high-performance systems that are simple to understand and operate.
-
Debugging QUIC with H2O and QLog
Toru Maesaka
QUIC is a secure low-latency transport layer protocol that is commonly known as the transport protocol of HTTP/3. Here, we’ll discuss how we added support for QLog, an incremental QUIC endpoint logging format, to H2O, an open- source HTTP server that we deploy throughout our edge cloud platform.EngineeringIndustry insights
-
Migrating MySQL Stats to Bigtable with no downtime | Fastly
Toru Maesaka
In an effort to move forward from early architecture that we were quickly outgrowing, we recently migrated our Historical Stats database from self-managed MySQL to Google Cloud Bigtable. Read on to learn how we did it (without any downtime).EngineeringCompute
-
A step towards better Web API authentication
Toru Maesaka
The Fastly API is an integral part of our CDN — using our APIs, customers are able to instantly reflect configuration changes, purge content, and perform anything that is available on the Fastly control panel from within their application. In this post, Toru discusses our new API authentication method, API tokens.Engineering+ 3 more