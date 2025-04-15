Tracy Hinds is leading open work at Fastly. She is also the Chair of the Open Source Initiative(OSI) and was most recently consulting in Open Source strategy and non-profit OSS foundations health. She’s also identified as an open source community builder, contributor, and advocate who’s journeyed through founding a startup at Crow & Pitcher, Samsung NEXT, Node.js/OpenJS Foundation, IBM Watson, Airship prior. She is a founder and President of GatherScript, a non-profit umbrella cultivating inclusive web tech events. While she's worn many hats, the thread that has run deepest is her drive to get folks in open source to work 'in cahoots rather than in conflict'.