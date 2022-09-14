Vadim is an Advisory Sales Engineer at Fastly. He started his professional career by founding one of a first ISPs in Ukraine in early 1990s and since then has worked with Internet, network and systems infrastructures with biggest brands in the industries. In his role, Vadim works with key strategic accounts to bring awareness of Fastly's ever increasing C&E and Delivery service lines. When not working, Vadim enjoys spending time with family, woodworking, skiing, trail hiking, and more.