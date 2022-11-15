Replacing OpenSSL with BoringSSL was to reduce the frequency of CVE response and improve the security of our TLS termination system for our customers.

Wayne Thayer

TLS key size has a recommended length of 2048 bits, but that does not mean you can not go bigger or smaller. In this post, we explore the various TLS key sizes by examining the function of the TLS certificate and the cryptographic operations used by TLS.