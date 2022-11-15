Wayne Thayer
Senior Director of Engineering, Fastly
Wayne works on security products and TLS at Fastly. Prior to joining Fastly, Wayne managed Mozilla's Certificate Authority program and ran GoDaddy's public CA. He remains active in the Mozilla security community, as well as the CA/Browser Forum, where he is focused on improving the trustworthiness of CAs.
-
BoringSSL to make TLS more secure
Roberto Guimaraes, Wayne Thayer
Replacing OpenSSL with BoringSSL was to reduce the frequency of CVE response and improve the security of our TLS termination system for our customers.Security+ 4 more
-
How Fastly Protects its customers from Massive DDoS threats including the novel Rapid Reset attack
Frederik Deweerdt, Marcus Barczak, + 2 more
The Rapid Reset DDoS attack did not affect Fastly traffic because we can automatically detect and defend against attacks that others can’t.Engineering+ 3 more
-
Introducing Fastly's TLS Certification Authority
Wayne Thayer
Certainly is Fastly’s new publicly-trusted Transport Layer Security (TLS) Certification Authority (CA).ProductSecurity
-
TLS Key Size: Why Bigger isn't Always Better | Fastly
Wayne Thayer
TLS key size has a recommended length of 2048 bits, but that does not mean you can not go bigger or smaller. In this post, we explore the various TLS key sizes by examining the function of the TLS certificate and the cryptographic operations used by TLS.Security+ 2 more