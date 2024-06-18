Wesley Hales
Co-Founder and CEO at LeakSignal
Wesley Hales serves as CEO & Co-Founder of LeakSignal. Prior to founding LeakSignal, Wesley led development and strategic alliances at Shape Security, acquired by F5. Prior to this, he held leadership roles at a variety of leading companies including: tCell (acquired by Rapid7), Instart Logic (acquired by Akamai), Apigee (acquired by Google) and as an open source lead at Red Hat.
Built with Fastly Spotlight: LeakSignal stops GenAI data leaks
Austin Spires, Wesley Hales
Learn about how LeakSignal leverages Fastly's industry-leading edge cloud platform to power its cutting-edge data flow governance solution.Edge network+ 3 more