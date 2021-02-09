Zane Lackey
Global Head of Security Product Strategy
Zane Lackey joined Fastly in 2020 as the Global Head of Security Product Strategy via the acquisition of Signal Sciences where he was Co-Founder and CSO. He serves on multiple advisory boards and is an investor in modern cybersecurity and DevOps companies. Prior to co-founding Signal Sciences, Zane lead a security team at the forefront of the DevOps/Cloud shift as CISO of Etsy and authored Building a Modern Security Program (published by O’Reilly Media).
CISOs in 2021: What's driving change? | Fastly
Kevin Rollinson, Zane Lackey
After a year of abrupt changes and urgent pivots, CISOs head into 2021 with a new set of challenges: implementing change at scale, accelerating transformation timelines, and reimagining secure app development in the age of APIs.