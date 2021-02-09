Zane Lackey joined Fastly in 2020 as the Global Head of Security Product Strategy via the acquisition of Signal Sciences where he was Co-Founder and CSO. He serves on multiple advisory boards and is an investor in modern cybersecurity and DevOps companies. Prior to co-founding Signal Sciences, Zane lead a security team at the forefront of the DevOps/Cloud shift as CISO of Etsy and authored Building a Modern Security Program (published by O’Reilly Media).