Blog

Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe

Brad Benvenuti

Director, Engineering - Observability Products
July 1

Origin Offload: A measure of CDN efficiency for reducing egress cost

Cache hit ratio shouldn't be the only metric you use to understand CDN performance. In this post, we'll explore the importance of Origin Offload.

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly FreeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2024