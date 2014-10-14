Increase Your Hit Ratio With This Simple Tip

If you're caching URLs that include user input, such as a search box, and the search is case insensitive, there's a really easy way to increase your hit ratio: convert the URL to lowercase.

# at the top of your VCL import std; ... sub vcl_recv { if (req.url ~ "^/search\?") { set req.url = std.tolower(req.url); } ... }