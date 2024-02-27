EN
JA
ES
DE
(844) 4FASTLY
Support Center
Log in
Why Fastly
Products
Services
Solutions
Partners
Resources
Pricing
Talk to an expert
Try Fastly Free
EN
JA
ES
DE
Menu
Blog
Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe
Luke Wagner
Distinguished Engineer
February 27
A new level of security called for by the White House and Office of the National Cyber Director
The White House and Office of the National Cyber Director called for the adoption of memory safe languages, and we see a way for existing code be more memory safe as well.
Anil Dash
Luke Wagner
Security
Company news
Platform
WebAssembly
Compute
Ready to get started?
Get in touch or create an account.
Try Fastly free
Talk to an expert
Products
Edge Cloud Platform
Pricing
Try Fastly Free
Network Map
Solutions
Professional Services
Managed CDN
Support Plans
Talk to an Expert
Learn
Documentation
Developers
Resource Library
Blog
Events
Support
Support Center
Network Status
Contact Us
Company
About Us
Careers
Partners
Press
Investor Relations
Trust
© Fastly 2024
Terms of Service
Privacy policy
Acceptable Use
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube