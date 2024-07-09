Blog

Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe

Ping Hu

Staff Software Engineer - Edge Apps
July 11

Level up your images: JPEG XL now supported by Image Optimizer

Learn more about how Fastly's Image Optimizer works with JPEG XL to significantly reduce image size without losing data or impacting performance.

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly FreeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2024