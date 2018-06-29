Blog

WebAssembly

November 20, 2018

How edge innovation sparked Fastly Labs

We’re thrilled to introduce Fastly Labs, a hub of in-progress projects and big ideas for the developer community to interact with, all built upon our philosophy of trust, transparency, and…
September 26, 2018

3 Key Takeaways from Altitude SF | Fastly

1.4 billion active monthly users, 10 billion requests per day, and 5.2 TB per second peak traffic — these are some of the staggering numbers we heard about at our 7th Altitude conference…
June 29, 2018

Hijacking the control flow of a WebAssembly program

While WebAssembly has already proven a fertile attack surface for the browser, as more web application code moves to WebAssembly from Javascript there will be a need to research and secure…
