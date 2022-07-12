Blog

Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe

Compute

August 7, 2023

Fastly Stores power fast decisions and edge data access

We are pleased to announce that two key offerings of our edge data solutions, KV Store and Config Store, are now available.
July 24, 2023

How to write Rust unit tests for your Compute application

Wondering if your edge applications are working? Time to test! In this post, we'll explore how to unit test for a Rust application using Viceroy.
July 6, 2023

Announcing Unified Origin Observability Across Fastly’s Delivery, Compute and Security Services

We are pleased to announce that Origin Inspector, Fastly’s turnkey origin visibility product, is now available to Compute customers.
June 29, 2023

Building in Real-Time with Pushpin

We are excited to announce that Pushpin is now part of the Fast Forward program! It acts as a proxy server that pins client connections open, making it easy to build real-time API endpoints.
April 20, 2023

Dynamic Backends help you easily scale across multiple origin backends

Announcing Dynamic Backends, a way for Fastly customers to provide a flexible mechanism for updating the list of acceptable targets and connecting to them at runtime.
July 12, 2022

Live sports delivery challenges conquered | Fastly

With zero tolerance for rebuffering and streams that scale from zero to massive in no time, the stakes are unusually high, making live sport the most demanding content type to deliver…

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly freeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2024