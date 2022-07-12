(844) 4FASTLY
August 7, 2023
Fastly Stores power fast decisions and edge data access
We are pleased to announce that two key offerings of our edge data solutions, KV Store and Config Store, are now available.
MJ Jones
Bryan Hackett
Product
Compute
July 24, 2023
How to write Rust unit tests for your Compute application
Wondering if your edge applications are working? Time to test! In this post, we'll explore how to unit test for a Rust application using Viceroy.
Leon Brocard
Compute
Edge network
July 6, 2023
Announcing Unified Origin Observability Across Fastly’s Delivery, Compute and Security Services
We are pleased to announce that Origin Inspector, Fastly’s turnkey origin visibility product, is now available to Compute customers.
Ajay Bharadwaj
Dom Fee
Compute
Edge network
Security
June 29, 2023
Building in Real-Time with Pushpin
We are excited to announce that Pushpin is now part of the Fast Forward program! It acts as a proxy server that pins client connections open, making it easy to build real-time API endpoints.
Ashley Vassell
Edge network
Compute
Product
Engineering
April 20, 2023
Dynamic Backends help you easily scale across multiple origin backends
Announcing Dynamic Backends, a way for Fastly customers to provide a flexible mechanism for updating the list of acceptable targets and connecting to them at runtime.
Ajay Bharadwaj
Compute
Product
Platform
July 12, 2022
Live sports delivery challenges conquered | Fastly
With zero tolerance for rebuffering and streams that scale from zero to massive in no time, the stakes are unusually high, making live sport the most demanding content type to deliver…
John Agger
Platform
Compute
Streaming
