WebAssembly
September 13
Announcing standard Go support for Fastly Compute
Fastly now offers support for the standard Go compiler for the Go SDK v1 on Fastly Compute. Developers can now unlock more possibilities for app development.
Jaskirat Singh Randhawa
Edge
Product
WebAssembly
August 15
Fastly Interns Making an Impact: Summer 2023
At Fastly, we believe that a good internship program should make an impact, be educational and immersive. Meet our Summer 2023 interns!
Christina Garvey
Culture
WebAssembly
November 9, 2022
Fast Forward: Let’s build the good internet together
We believe in an internet that is free, open, and safe for all. And we believe the only way to get there is if we all build and nurture it. Together.
Artur Bergman
Hannah Aubry
DevOps
Culture
Company news
WebAssembly
August 4, 2022
Compute: Go support has arrived!
Fastly’s Compute platform enables customers to build high scale, globally distributed applications and execute code at the edge using popular languages such as Rust and JavaScript. Now you…
Mark McDonnell
WebAssembly
July 21, 2022
OpenTelemetry Part 3: Using OpenTelemetry in Compute
Our first OpenTelemetry library for Compute is now available, enabling your Compute application to generate spec-compliant traces, providing deeper insights about its performance and…
Katsuyuki Omuro
Edge
Real-time insights
DevOps
WebAssembly
July 19, 2022
Five ways to make your CDN work harder for you
There are many more well-documented reasons to make a CDN part of your distribution. In this blog post we examine some lesser-known rationales to help you scale and improve your business.
Chris Buckley
John Agger
Streaming
WebAssembly
July 14, 2022
Introducing serverless Swift: Building on Compute with Andrew Barba
Recently Andrew Barba, the engineer behind Swift Cloud, released a highly performant and fully featured Swift SDK for our Compute platform. And he built the initial release in just four days…
Andrew Betts
Hannah Aubry
Edge
Customers
WebAssembly
June 1, 2022
The Guardian: Our day hacking with Compute
Our customers at the Guardian recently participated in an internal hack day with Compute to find creative solutions to business problems with the hands-on support of our team. Oliver…
Oliver Barnwell
Customers
Edge
WebAssembly
April 12, 2022
How Fastly and Fauna are helping Climatiq enable data-driven climate decisions using distributed and serverless technologies
Climatiq’s mission is to drive climate action through data and insight. In this blog post, we share how choosing Fauna as their database and Fastly’s Compute@Edge for their compute layer…
Emily Friedberg
Edge
WebAssembly
April 6, 2022
Meet the next iteration of JavaScript on Compute
Today we’re happy to announce that we’ve made several improvements to Compute that substantially boost the performance of the JavaScript runtime, as well as the overall developer experience…
Christine Cole
Edge
Product
Performance
WebAssembly
March 30, 2022
Fastly + Fanout: why real-time messaging and edge computing are an amazing combination
We're thrilled to join forces with Fanout. The integration of Fanout technology into our network will help enable real-time app development at the edge with improved time-to-market, reduced…
Simon Wistow
Company news
Edge
WebAssembly
February 2, 2022
Fastly + Glitch: now it’s easier than ever to build at the edge
Our new partnership lets you deploy Glitch apps to Compute@Edge, making it even easier to build high-quality, customized digital experiences on our edge cloud platform.
Simon Wistow
Edge
WebAssembly
