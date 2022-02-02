Blog

WebAssembly

September 13

Announcing standard Go support for Fastly Compute

Fastly now offers support for the standard Go compiler for the Go SDK v1 on Fastly Compute. Developers can now unlock more possibilities for app development.
August 15

Fastly Interns Making an Impact: Summer 2023

At Fastly, we believe that a good internship program should make an impact, be educational and immersive. Meet our Summer 2023 interns!
November 9, 2022

Fast Forward: Let’s build the good internet together

We believe in an internet that is free, open, and safe for all. And we believe the only way to get there is if we all build and nurture it. Together.
August 4, 2022

Compute: Go support has arrived!

Fastly’s Compute platform enables customers to build high scale, globally distributed applications and execute code at the edge using popular languages such as Rust and JavaScript. Now you…
July 21, 2022

OpenTelemetry Part 3: Using OpenTelemetry in Compute

Our first OpenTelemetry library for Compute is now available, enabling your Compute application to generate spec-compliant traces, providing deeper insights about its performance and…
July 19, 2022

Five ways to make your CDN work harder for you

There are many more well-documented reasons to make a CDN part of your distribution. In this blog post we examine some lesser-known rationales to help you scale and improve your business.
July 14, 2022

Introducing serverless Swift: Building on Compute with Andrew Barba

Recently Andrew Barba, the engineer behind Swift Cloud, released a highly performant and fully featured Swift SDK for our Compute platform. And he built the initial release in just four days…
June 1, 2022

The Guardian: Our day hacking with Compute

Our customers at the Guardian recently participated in an internal hack day with Compute to find creative solutions to business problems with the hands-on support of our team. Oliver…
April 12, 2022

How Fastly and Fauna are helping Climatiq enable data-driven climate decisions using distributed and serverless technologies

Climatiq’s mission is to drive climate action through data and insight. In this blog post, we share how choosing Fauna as their database and Fastly’s Compute@Edge for their compute layer…
April 6, 2022

Meet the next iteration of JavaScript on Compute

Today we’re happy to announce that we’ve made several improvements to Compute that substantially boost the performance of the JavaScript runtime, as well as the overall developer experience…
March 30, 2022

Fastly + Fanout: why real-time messaging and edge computing are an amazing combination

We're thrilled to join forces with Fanout. The integration of Fanout technology into our network will help enable real-time app development at the edge with improved time-to-market, reduced…
February 2, 2022

Fastly + Glitch: now it’s easier than ever to build at the edge

Our new partnership lets you deploy Glitch apps to Compute@Edge, making it even easier to build high-quality, customized digital experiences on our edge cloud platform.
