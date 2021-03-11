Blog

Xavier Stevens

Staff Security Researcher
May 29

Active exploitation of unauthenticated stored XSS vulnerabilities in WordPress Plugins

We have observed active exploitation attempts targeting three high-severity CVEs: CVE-2024-2194, CVE-2023-6961, and CVE-2023-40000.
August 3, 2023

Network Effect Threat Report: Uncovering the power of collective threat intelligence

Announcing the Network Effect Threat Report, Fastly’s threat intelligence report with insights based on unique data from April to June of 2023
June 9, 2023

CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability

What you need to know about CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability
July 20, 2022

What is TLS Fingerprinting?| Fastly

TLS fingerprinting has become a prevalent tool to help security defenders identify what clients are talking to their server infrastructure.
May 3, 2022

Threat hunting network callbacks in WAF data

Threat hunting is the practice of looking for active attackers who have possibly penetrated security boundaries within an organization. WAF data can be a valuable resource in threat hunting…
March 31, 2022

Spring: CVE-2022-22963 & Spring4Shell (CVE-2022-22965) | Fastly

In this post, we review details for two RCE vulnerabilities impacting Spring Cloud and Spring Framework, including how Fastly customers can protect themselves from this vulnerability.
December 14, 2021

WAF framework measures WAF effectiveness | Fastly

Our new WAF efficacy framework provides a standardized way to measure the effectiveness of a WAF’s detection capabilities through continuous verification and validation. Here’s how it works.
December 14, 2021

Log4Shell attacks (CVE-2021-44228) insights | Fastly

We’re sharing our latest data and new insights into the Log4j/Log4Shell vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228 + CVE-2021-45046) in this post in order to help the engineering community cope with the…
December 10, 2021

Log4Shell exploit found in Log4j | Fastly

CVE-2021-44228 is a Remote Code Execution vulnerability in the Apache Log4j library being actively exploited. We provide our observations into the exploit and a summary of its impact.
September 3, 2021

Atlassian Confluence OGNL Injection Vulnerability Protection | Fastly

Our Security Research Team has built and deployed a rule to help protect customers of our next-gen WAF against the recently announced Confluence Server OGNL injection vulnerability, CVE-202…
March 11, 2021

Next-Gen WAF for Microsoft Exchange | Fastly

Fastly’s security research team has built and deployed a rule to protect Signal Sciences Next-Gen WAF customers against the recently announced Microsoft Exchange Server vulnerabilities.

