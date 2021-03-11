Fastly
Blog
Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe
Xavier Stevens
Staff Security Researcher
May 29
Active exploitation of unauthenticated stored XSS vulnerabilities in WordPress Plugins
We have observed active exploitation attempts targeting three high-severity CVEs: CVE-2024-2194, CVE-2023-6961, and CVE-2023-40000.
Fastly Security Research Team
Simran Khalsa
Xavier Stevens
Matthew Mathur
Security
Industry insights
August 3, 2023
Network Effect Threat Report: Uncovering the power of collective threat intelligence
Announcing the Network Effect Threat Report, Fastly’s threat intelligence report with insights based on unique data from April to June of 2023
Fastly Security Research Team
Simran Khalsa
Arun Kumar
Matthew Mathur
Xavier Stevens
Security
Industry insights
Observability
June 9, 2023
CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability
What you need to know about CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability
Fastly Security Research Team
Simran Khalsa
Matthew Mathur
Arun Kumar
Xavier Stevens
Security
July 20, 2022
What is TLS Fingerprinting?| Fastly
TLS fingerprinting has become a prevalent tool to help security defenders identify what clients are talking to their server infrastructure.
Fastly Security Research Team
Xavier Stevens
Security
May 3, 2022
Threat hunting network callbacks in WAF data
Threat hunting is the practice of looking for active attackers who have possibly penetrated security boundaries within an organization. WAF data can be a valuable resource in threat hunting…
Fastly Security Research Team
Xavier Stevens
Security
March 31, 2022
Spring: CVE-2022-22963 & Spring4Shell (CVE-2022-22965) | Fastly
In this post, we review details for two RCE vulnerabilities impacting Spring Cloud and Spring Framework, including how Fastly customers can protect themselves from this vulnerability.
Fastly Security Research Team
Xavier Stevens
Simran Khalsa
Security
December 14, 2021
WAF framework measures WAF effectiveness | Fastly
Our new WAF efficacy framework provides a standardized way to measure the effectiveness of a WAF’s detection capabilities through continuous verification and validation. Here’s how it works.
Fastly Security Research Team
Simran Khalsa
Xavier Stevens
Engineering
Security
December 14, 2021
Log4Shell attacks (CVE-2021-44228) insights | Fastly
We’re sharing our latest data and new insights into the Log4j/Log4Shell vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228 + CVE-2021-45046) in this post in order to help the engineering community cope with the…
Fastly Security Research Team
Xavier Stevens
Simran Khalsa
Industry insights
Security
December 10, 2021
Log4Shell exploit found in Log4j | Fastly
CVE-2021-44228 is a Remote Code Execution vulnerability in the Apache Log4j library being actively exploited. We provide our observations into the exploit and a summary of its impact.
Fastly Security Research Team
Xavier Stevens
Simran Khalsa
Security
Engineering
September 3, 2021
Atlassian Confluence OGNL Injection Vulnerability Protection | Fastly
Our Security Research Team has built and deployed a rule to help protect customers of our next-gen WAF against the recently announced Confluence Server OGNL injection vulnerability, CVE-202…
Fastly Security Research Team
Xavier Stevens
Simran Khalsa
Security
March 11, 2021
Next-Gen WAF for Microsoft Exchange | Fastly
Fastly’s security research team has built and deployed a rule to protect Signal Sciences Next-Gen WAF customers against the recently announced Microsoft Exchange Server vulnerabilities.
Fastly Security Research Team
Xavier Stevens
Simran Khalsa
Product
Security
