Blog
Observability
January 22
Fastly Packages Just Got an Upgrade
Fastly's product packages just got even better. Check out the latest features coming to our Network Services package and more!
Dom Soegono
Delen Trance
Company news
Product
Observability
Edge network
Compute
October 30, 2023
Kubernetes at the speed of Fastly
Kubernetes, the open source container orchestrator, is synonymous with scaling in the cloud — so where do they go when they need to scale themselves? Fastly! Learn how we’re helping get…
Hannah Aubry
Performance
Customers
Observability
September 29, 2023
Better monitoring and alerts for Fastly’s Certification Authority
A trusted certification authority should employ comprehensive logging and monitoring -- which is what we strived for when creating Certainly.
Jeff Fiser
Product
Platform
Observability
August 3, 2023
Network Effect Threat Report: Uncovering the power of collective threat intelligence
Announcing the Network Effect Threat Report, Fastly’s threat intelligence report with insights based on unique data from April to June of 2023
Fastly Security Research Team
Security
Industry insights
Observability
July 21, 2022
OpenTelemetry Part 3: Using OpenTelemetry in Compute
Our first OpenTelemetry library for Compute is now available, enabling your Compute application to generate spec-compliant traces, providing deeper insights about its performance and…
Katsuyuki Omuro
DevOps
WebAssembly
Observability
Compute
July 11, 2022
OpenTelemetry Part 2: Using OpenTelemetry in VCL
We're starting to get excited about OpenTelemetry, and want you to be able to observe your Fastly services just like you do with apps running in your core cloud provider — and see the…
Andrew Betts
DevOps
Observability
June 23, 2022
OpenTelemetry Part 1: Making the Edge less distant
One of the main reasons you use Fastly is that we are close to your end users, able to respond in a few milliseconds. But that can also make it feel like Fastly is "outside" your system…
Andrew Betts
DevOps
Observability
January 28, 2022
Domain Inspector beta now available | Fastly
Domain Inspector provides you with real-time and historical views of domain-level traffic and performance. Reduce the need for complex data pipelines, improve load balancing decisions, or…
Dom Soegono
Product
Observability
December 15, 2021
Monitor origin traffic from the Fastly UI with Origin Inspector, now in limited availability
Origin Inspector provides you with a dataset and visualizations that offer real-time and historical visibility into responses delivered from your origin servers to our edge cloud. And we’re…
Dom Fee
Product
Engineering
Observability
July 1, 2021
Learn More About Fastly's Origin Inspector
Origin Inspector enables granular visibility of egress traffic received from your origins by our edge cloud, allowing you to effortlessly report — in real-time — every origin response, byte…
Dom Fee
Product
Observability
May 3, 2021
API and ATO Security Challenge Addressed | Fastly
New Fastly next-gen WAF dashboards surface security telemetry from more than 20 new signals for advanced attack scenarios, such as account takeover, credit card validation, and password…
Brendon Macaraeg
Security
Observability
April 21, 2021
Using Kinesis Data Streams
Fastly now offers logging support for Amazon Kinesis Data Streams, as well as AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) functionality for S3 and Kinesis logging endpoints.
Haley Lenner
Product
Observability
