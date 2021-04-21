Blog

January 22

Fastly Packages Just Got an Upgrade

Fastly's product packages just got even better. Check out the latest features coming to our Network Services package and more!
October 30, 2023

Kubernetes at the speed of Fastly

Kubernetes, the open source container orchestrator, is synonymous with scaling in the cloud — so where do they go when they need to scale themselves? Fastly! Learn how we’re helping get…
September 29, 2023

Better monitoring and alerts for Fastly’s Certification Authority

A trusted certification authority should employ comprehensive logging and monitoring -- which is what we strived for when creating Certainly.
August 3, 2023

Network Effect Threat Report: Uncovering the power of collective threat intelligence

Announcing the Network Effect Threat Report, Fastly’s threat intelligence report with insights based on unique data from April to June of 2023
July 21, 2022

OpenTelemetry Part 3: Using OpenTelemetry in Compute

Our first OpenTelemetry library for Compute is now available, enabling your Compute application to generate spec-compliant traces, providing deeper insights about its performance and…
July 11, 2022

OpenTelemetry Part 2: Using OpenTelemetry in VCL

We're starting to get excited about OpenTelemetry, and want you to be able to observe your Fastly services just like you do with apps running in your core cloud provider — and see the…
June 23, 2022

OpenTelemetry Part 1: Making the Edge less distant

One of the main reasons you use Fastly is that we are close to your end users, able to respond in a few milliseconds.  But that can also make it feel like Fastly is "outside" your system…
January 28, 2022

Domain Inspector beta now available | Fastly

Domain Inspector provides you with real-time and historical views of domain-level traffic and performance. Reduce the need for complex data pipelines, improve load balancing decisions, or…
December 15, 2021

Monitor origin traffic from the Fastly UI with Origin Inspector, now in limited availability

Origin Inspector provides you with a dataset and visualizations that offer real-time and historical visibility into responses delivered from your origin servers to our edge cloud. And we’re…
July 1, 2021

Learn More About Fastly's Origin Inspector

Origin Inspector enables granular visibility of egress traffic received from your origins by our edge cloud, allowing you to effortlessly report — in real-time — every origin response, byte…
May 3, 2021

API and ATO Security Challenge Addressed | Fastly

New Fastly next-gen WAF dashboards surface security telemetry from more than 20 new signals for advanced attack scenarios, such as account takeover, credit card validation, and password…
April 21, 2021

Using Kinesis Data Streams

Fastly now offers logging support for Amazon Kinesis Data Streams, as well as AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) functionality for S3 and Kinesis logging endpoints.
