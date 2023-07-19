Industry Analysts Highlights

Featured Analyst Reports
2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Cloud Web Application and API Protection
April 2024
Fastly is the only vendor to be recognized as a Customers' Choice for six years in a row with the highest overall rating of 4.9/5 (tied with another vendor) based on 135 reviews as of February 2024.
IDC Spotlight: Improving Performance and Enhancing Security at the edge
March
Dive into the latest IDC Spotlight, sponsored by Fastly, to uncover expert strategies on how software-defined edge solutions can optimize performance, mitigate security threats, and propel your business forward.
Forrester Wave™: Edge Development Platforms, Q4 2023
November 27, 2023
Fastly named a Leader in Forrester’s Edge Development Platforms Wave report for its vision, innovation, roadmap, security features, and more.
The Total Economic Impact™ of Fastly Network Services
July 19, 2023
Download this study, commissioned by Fastly from Forrester Consulting, to learn how companies saw improved web performance and scalability, reduced purge time, and cost savings for improved content delivery and better site conversions to increase revenue.
2023 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Web Application and API Protection
January 2023
Fastly is the only vendor to be named a Customers’ Choice for Web Application and API Protection five years in a row- See why Fastly is the highest-rated vendor with a 5/5 star rating.
Magic Quadrant for Cloud Web Application and API Protection
August 2022
Fastly a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Web Application and API Protection.
Additional Analyst Highlights
Delivering Platform Redundancy and Resiliency
In this brief by Moor Insights & Strategy, learn how CDNs offer unparalleled scalability and reliability to users worldwide.
2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Web Application and API Protection
November 2023
Unlock insights on cloud WAAP platforms with the Gartner® Market Guide. Navigate trends, select optimal solutions, and bolster security strategies.
Fastly Steps Forward as a Developer Platform for Application Delivery
December 2023
451 Research analyst highlights Altitude 2023, including newly announced product updates across observability, security, storage and compute.
Fastly Altitude 2023: Focus on Better Digital Experience
October 2023
At Altitude 2023, Fastly laid a vision that aims to make the internet a better place where all experiences are fast, safe, and engaging.
IDC Securing a Modern Online Experience Demands Performance and Value
July 2023
This IDC Spotlight, sponsored by Fastly, explores the key trends in application security and why security modernization is required to keep pace with the innovation of the digital-first era.
Fastly's edge platform should help Google retire third-party cookies
April 2023
Google Chrome is leveraging Fastly OHTTP Relay exclusively to support their Privacy Sandbox FLEDGE initiative to support behavorial ads targeting without third-party cookies on recent Chrome browsers.