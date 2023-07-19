Industry Analysts Highlights

Learn what leading industry analysts have to say about Fastly’s edge cloud platform including our network services, security, edge compute and observability offerings.

Featured Analyst Reports

Gartner Peer Insights 2024 badge
Gartner
2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Cloud Web Application and API Protection

April 2024

Fastly is the only vendor to be recognized as a Customers' Choice for six years in a row with the highest overall rating of 4.9/5 (tied with another vendor) based on 135 reviews as of February 2024.

IDC logo blue smaller
IDC
IDC Spotlight: Improving Performance and Enhancing Security at the edge

March

Dive into the latest IDC Spotlight, sponsored by Fastly, to uncover expert strategies on how software-defined edge solutions can optimize performance, mitigate security threats, and propel your business forward.

forrester wave badge
Forrester
Forrester Wave™: Edge Development Platforms, Q4 2023

November 27, 2023

Fastly named a Leader in Forrester’s Edge Development Platforms Wave report for its vision, innovation, roadmap, security features, and more.

Forrester Logo
Forrester
The Total Economic Impact™ of Fastly Network Services

July 19, 2023

Download this study, commissioned by Fastly from Forrester Consulting, to learn how companies saw improved web performance and scalability, reduced purge time, and cost savings for improved content delivery and better site conversions to increase revenue.

2023 Gartner Peer Insights Customers Choice Award Logo
Gartner
2023 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Web Application and API Protection

January 2023

Fastly is the only vendor to be named a Customers’ Choice for Web Application and API Protection five years in a row- See why Fastly is the highest-rated vendor with a 5/5 star rating.

Gartner Logo
Gartner
Magic Quadrant for Cloud Web Application and API Protection

August 2022

Fastly a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Web Application and API Protection.

Additional Analyst Highlights

Moor Insights logo
Moor Insights & Strategy
Delivering Platform Redundancy and Resiliency

In this brief by Moor Insights & Strategy, learn how CDNs offer unparalleled scalability and reliability to users worldwide.

Gartner Logo
Gartner
2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Web Application and API Protection

November 2023

Unlock insights on cloud WAAP platforms with the Gartner® Market Guide. Navigate trends, select optimal solutions, and bolster security strategies.

analyst-logo-451
451 Research
Fastly Steps Forward as a Developer Platform for Application Delivery

December 2023

451 Research analyst highlights Altitude 2023, including newly announced product updates across observability, security, storage and compute.

IDC logo blue smaller
IDC
Fastly Altitude 2023: Focus on Better Digital Experience

October 2023

At Altitude 2023, Fastly laid a vision that aims to make the internet a better place where all experiences are fast, safe, and engaging.

IDC logo blue smaller
IDC
IDC Securing a Modern Online Experience Demands Performance and Value

July 2023

This IDC Spotlight, sponsored by Fastly, explores the key trends in application security and why security modernization is required to keep pace with the innovation of the digital-first era.

analyst-logo-451
451 Research
Fastly's edge platform should help Google retire third-party cookies

April 2023

Google Chrome is leveraging Fastly OHTTP Relay exclusively to support their Privacy Sandbox FLEDGE initiative to support behavorial ads targeting without third-party cookies on recent Chrome browsers.

