Cookie Policy

Published on October 31, 2019.

Effective as of October 31, 2019 Fastly, Inc. (“Fastly”) and its subsidiaries, (collectively, “Fastly”, “we”, or “us”) have adopted this Cookie Policy (this “Policy”).

1. Introduction

This Policy explains how and when we use cookies on our websites.

2. Fastly uses Cookies

When you visit Fastly websites, information is stored on your device in the form of a “cookie.” Cookies are small files that are stored on your device and save certain settings and data to exchange with our websites via your browser. For example, cookies enable us to tailor a website to better match your interests or remember your username or password so that you do not have to re-enter it every time.

Web beacons and other similar files can perform similar functions and we use “cookie” in this Policy to refer to all files that collect information in this manner.

We as well as our marketing partners and analytics or service providers use cookies and other technologies to ensure everyone who uses our websites has the best possible experience.

3. How does Fastly use Cookies?

When you first visit our websites, we send one or more necessary cookies to your device. Upon your return to our websites, any necessary cookies and other device cookies that you opt in to enable us to recognize your web browsers. Fastly uses session-based cookies, which last only during one browsing session. A session-based cookie is erased from your device when you close your web browser or turn off your device. Fastly also uses persistent cookies, which remain on your device after you have closed your browser or turned off your device.

Fastly may use web beacons, tags and scripts in our websites or in emails to help us to deliver cookies, count visits, understand usage and campaign effectiveness and determine whether an email has been opened and acted upon. We may receive reports based on the use of these technologies by our service/analytics providers on an individual and aggregated basis. We use this information collected from web beacons for determining which of our emails are more interesting to you and other users and improve our websites, our services and email communications.

If you opt in to cookies that collect analytics information, we collect analytics information when you use our websites to help us improve them. We may also share data about activity on our websites with third-party service providers for analytics of our website performance.

4. Why does Fastly use Cookies?

Different cookies perform different functions. Some cookies will always be used and some cookies are only used if you opt in to them. For example, we use cookies to analyze how our websites are performing and what content our visitors are interacting with. Certain cookies allow us to improve your experience by recommending or tailoring content displayed to you to improve the relevancy of the information to you. Other cookies permit us to serve targeted advertisements and gather generalized location information about visitors.

We assign our use of cookies according to four categories depending on their function and purpose as set forth in the table below:





Category

Function





Necessary Cookies



Necessary cookies enable you to navigate within our websites and operate

our websites’ features. For example, essential cookies help remember your

preferences as you move around the website and are required to access

secure areas of our websites. Fastly also uses necessary cookies to

analyze the performance of Fastly’s services by collecting information

regarding error rates and latency associated with page load time.







Functionality and Performance Cookies



Functionality and performance cookies are used to remember information

you have entered or choices you make (such as your username, language or

your region) on our websites. They also store your preferences when

personalizing our websites to optimize your use of our websites. These

preferences are remembered, through the use of the persistent cookies,

and the next time you visit our websites you will not have to set them

again.







Functionality and performance cookies are also used to improve how our

websites perform in order to offer improved, personalized functions to

you. These cookies collect information about how you and other visitors

interact with our websites. Functionality and performance cookies also

collect information on the usage of our websites, including for example

the Internet browsers and operating systems used, the domain name of the

website which you previously visited, the number of visits, average

duration of visit, and pages called up.







Advertising Cookies



Advertising cookies are placed by third party advertising platforms or

networks in order to deliver ads and track ad performance, or to enable

advertising networks to deliver ads that may be relevant to you based

upon your activities (this is sometimes called “behavioral” “tracking”

or “targeted” advertising) on our websites. They may subsequently use

information about your visit to target you with advertising that you may

be interested in, on our websites and other websites. For example, these

cookies remember which browsers have visited our websites.







5. How to Manage and Disable Cookies

If you do not want us to recognize your device, please configure your Internet browser to erase all cookies from your device or to block all cookies. You can control the use of cookies at the individual browser level. Refer to the following links for information to deactivate cookies in commonly used browsers:

Please note that certain functions of our website may no longer work, or not work correctly, without cookies.

If you have any further questions about our Cookie Policy, please send your questions to abuse@fastly.com.