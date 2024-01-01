Situation

Since its launch, Atresmedia has continuously expanded its streaming package, which represents a key line of business for the company. In addition to video on-demand (VoD) content, Atresmedia has turned to live streaming for broadcasting important events, such as sports finals or elections. These events have high ratings, and users expect an experience similar to that of broadcast television, with no delays and zero latency.

To cater to the increased traffic levels generated by live events, it was crucial for Atresmedia to prepare its entire infrastructure and partner with a CDN to support it, ensuring zero downtime, even if they experienced a tremendous spike in the number of users. Since implementing Fastly’s edge cloud network, Atresmedia controls the precise capacity needed for its origin infrastructure at any given moment. Thanks to Fastly Media Shield, each object only requires one request to origin, maintaining consistent bandwidth consumption, even if there’s a spike in the number of connected users, or geographical distribution.

Atresmedia chose Fastly’s edge cloud network for their content delivery needs, to proactively address the main challenges of live streaming: