Since 2005, Big Cartel has been a company built by and for artists. They provide creators with a simple, straightforward platform that allows them to showcase their work and make a living doing what they love. Big Cartel is home to nearly a million clothing designers, bands, record labels, jewelry makers, crafters, and other artists.

Why Fastly

As a platform built by and for independent creators, Big Cartel works to maintain their values as their user base grows, which includes fostering an agile tech team. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables the team to focus on what matters — creating an easy-to-use platform for artists — while helping them tackle technical challenges, like DDoS mitigation, image optimization, and maintaining reliable user experiences.



"Moving to Fastly has enabled us to solve problems that would be extremely difficult to solve on our own. Fastly is a force multiplier that enables our business to do more with less, and ensures smooth, fast, and reliable customer interactions."

Lee Jensen, Technical Director



Fastly offers Big Cartel unprecedented flexibility, empowering them to create and upload their own Varnish Configuration Language (VCL) for full control over the platform they provide to customers. Big Cartel uses Fastly’s CDN to cache the static assets on their sites — including the blog and documentation — as well as accelerate dynamic content. They rely on Fastly’s Instant Purge to ensure fresh content while delivering a great experience for their customers.