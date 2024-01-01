Chef is the automation software to achieve secure, continuous delivery of critical applications and infrastructure.
Chef is owned by Progress. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) enables customers to build the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely.
chef.io
Industry: Software & Services
Location: North America
Customer since: 2017
Favorite features
Next-Gen WAF
Chef’s engineering group demanded a security solution that could scale with their DevOps practices and business needs. To help their customers be more secure, Chef’s engineering and operations teams wanted to bring more visibility into the changing vulnerabilities and attack vectors across their own applications.
Chef needed a security solution that could enable them to identify and solve security issues in the same way they were already able to respond to operational issues, without negatively impacting performance.
With our web application security technology, Chef found automated web app security that surfaces real-time attacks in Chef’s DevOps toolchain, all while blocking malicious traffic.
There’s no trade-off between security and performance
When Chef first deployed Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF into its application stack, the Ops team didn’t even notice that the product had been turned on: the Fastly solution added almost zero latency.
It’s reliable security without the false positives
Chef’s team evaluated other legacy web application firewall (WAF) solutions and found that they often flagged and blocked a large number of legitimate requests. The Chef team has full trust in Fastly’s modern approach, that any malicious attacks will be automatically detected and blocked—without producing false positives on legitimate traffic.
You don’t need to be a security expert to understand what’s happening
Fastly surfaces the most important real-time attacks and anomalies into interactive dashboards. Our integrations immediately alert teams through ChatOps and DevOps tools like Slack. Any Chef team member can easily access security data and quickly understand what’s going on within the application and how to resolve it.
“Fastly enables us to continue forward on our larger business initiatives—without using my engineering pipeline to leverage security. I never have to worry about unnecessarily taxing my engineering pipeline."
Ben Rockwood
Director of Engineering at Chef
“Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF pulls out needles from the haystack in one quick view, and it integrates with all of our ChatOps tooling—it’s powerful. I don’t have to be a security expert to understand what’s going on. We have confidence to continue moving forward as fast as we can because we now have the same awareness on the security of our applications as we have always had on operational performance. We can diagnose, triage, and solve security problems just like we would any other operational problem."
Ben Rockwood
Director of Engineering at Chef