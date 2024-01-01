Embracing DevOps and Security at Speed

The challenge

Chef’s engineering group demanded a security solution that could scale with their DevOps practices and business needs. To help their customers be more secure, Chef’s engineering and operations teams wanted to bring more visibility into the changing vulnerabilities and attack vectors across their own applications.

Chef needed a security solution that could enable them to identify and solve security issues in the same way they were already able to respond to operational issues, without negatively impacting performance.

The solution

With our web application security technology, Chef found automated web app security that surfaces real-time attacks in Chef’s DevOps toolchain, all while blocking malicious traffic.

There’s no trade-off between security and performance

When Chef first deployed Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF into its application stack, the Ops team didn’t even notice that the product had been turned on: the Fastly solution added almost zero latency.

It’s reliable security without the false positives

Chef’s team evaluated other legacy web application firewall (WAF) solutions and found that they often flagged and blocked a large number of legitimate requests. The Chef team has full trust in Fastly’s modern approach, that any malicious attacks will be automatically detected and blocked—without producing false positives on legitimate traffic.

You don’t need to be a security expert to understand what’s happening

Fastly surfaces the most important real-time attacks and anomalies into interactive dashboards. Our integrations immediately alert teams through ChatOps and DevOps tools like Slack. Any Chef team member can easily access security data and quickly understand what’s going on within the application and how to resolve it.