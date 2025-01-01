Contentful is a content management platform powering the online experience for 30% of the Fortune 500, including some of the world's largest brands, from Kraft Foods and Audible to BMW and KFC. Contentful began as a startup pioneer in headless CMS in 2013 and has since become the leading intelligent composable content solution in the market. Contentful is a regular fixture on the annual Forbes Cloud 100 list of top private cloud computing companies, supporting over 38,000 websites and 110 billion API calls per month.
contentful.com
Industry: Software development, SaaS
Location: EMEA
Customer since: 2013
Favorite features
CDN
Next-Gen WAF
Compute
Fanout
“For Contentful, Fastly is a highly strategic partner. Both its speed and its configurability help us deliver a tailored, high-quality experience for each of our customers.”
Yann Hamon
Staff Engineering Manager, Contentful
"Compute is much more than a replacement for VCL—it's a whole standalone application platform."
"Our developers really like the experience of working with Fastly Compute."
"The mix of development productivity and total cost of ownership makes Fastly Compute a really compelling solution."
