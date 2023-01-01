Fastly Next-Gen WAF is GitGuardian’s top secret-keeping tool

When you want battle-tested code security scanning and secret detection, GitGuardian meets the challenge like Julius Caesar with a Sherlock Holmes brain.

Real-time scanning, detection, and remediation helps Dev, Sec, and Ops keep secrets like API keys, passwords, certificates, and encryption keys out of their source code – saving time, money, and paperwork.

Scanning over 3 billion commits pushed to public GitHub repositories since 2017, the company has grown from strength to strength.

But a burgeoning user base exposed its unwieldy, off-the-shelf cloud WAF solution.

With the standard WAF’s high rate of false positives breaking the app and threatening to affect the user experience, it was time to find a good replacement fast.

Unacceptable exceptions

GitGuardian chose its previous cloud-based WAF to be easily integrated into its SaaS platform.

But because it was a standard WAF, it blocked in-app messages containing code from devs and engineers, as well as automated webhooks coming from customers’ systems. Mitigating this was a real drag – it meant introducing exceptions to around 100 rules, covering approximately 10% of total endpoints.

When the team decided to move their apps to Kubernetes in 2022, moving the existing WAF would have taken a lot of engineering work, especially for a solution which was patently unreliable. With the time ripe for a self-hosted WAF that could run on Kubernetes clusters, GitGuardian’s wish-list criteria specified:



WAF must detect and blunt attacks, be self-hosted, and highly available.



WAF rules should be written in an IAC language so it’s easy for devs to suggest changes and the security team to audit them.



WAF logs must be exportable to Elastic and correlate to other logs using the request ID generated by the WAF.



WAF should be K8S hosted, system and rule updates should be automated, and the system should be super-easy to deploy, not taking more than four (4) business days for the initial setup.



Last but not least, the WAF provider should be trustworthy; which is perhaps the most important criterion of all when security and secrets are your bread and butter.

Fastly Nex-Gen WAF beat the competition on these (and other) criteria.

But would it work as well in practice as on paper?

Trusted and reliable

With Fastly Next-Gen WAF in place, no exceptions are necessary. And this is the main takeaway for GitGuardian: SmartParse intelligence understands that the regular code snippets submitted for scanning are just that – and not attack payloads.

On the flipside, the solution also means the team has an iron curtain against genuine attacks. GitGuardian has created customized dashboards which send instant alerts when there’s an attack spike. And knowing threats are detected and blocked provides the peace of mind a small team needs to get down to business – safe in the knowledge the team’s backed by robust security visibility and monitoring.

But crucially, the biggest benefit of Fastly Next-Gen WAF for GitGuardian is reliability, because it deploys on GitGuardian’s four different environments (sandbox, staging, pre-production, and production). Instead of manually managing new rules across all four, the team can leverage infrastructure-as-code automation to sequentially deploy changes. This ensures the workflows are reliably tested before the changes are actually rolled out to production.

Red-hot logging and support

The timeline from selection to rollout took around 6 months, from the discovery phase in January to deployment in May 2023 in non-blocking mode and in blocking mode in production from July 17.

As one of the first customers to deploy in an Istio-enabled Kubernetes environment, GitGuardian required some extra support, but worked closely with Fastly’s Senior Solutions Architect Alexander Orlov to develop a bespoke solution.

Essentially, the issue (in this instance) was that following standardized documentation didn’t suffice for a non-standard deployment. Istio has its own networking and decision-making, so it would send requests to the Fastly deployment. But because there were multiple agents, it wasn’t always sending them to the same container. Although this made no difference whatsoever to client functionality, and the WAF was still blocking requests, it was problematic for logging.

After working alongside Fastly to iron out the unique deployment, GitGuardian now has Fastly successfully deployed on Kubernetes, with logs sent to ElasticSearch, and metrics sent to Prometheus and displayed in Grafana. “Fastly’s sales engineering team was brilliant” says GitGuardian’s Kayssar Daher, “Kudos to Alexander for showing Next-Generation WAF’s strengths and helping us debug our setup.”

Indeed, after developing the bespoke solution to navigate initial challenges, Kayssar now singles out the logging for particular praise:

“I’m very happy with the logging we ended up having with Next-Gen WAF,” he explains. “With our current deployment, it looks like any other application we’ve got. And as a result, we’ve already got the logging pipelines to take the WAF logs from wherever they are to the data lake. So I don’t have to spend time setting up the logging pipelines and the Fastly logs are very complete and precise. I refer to them often.”

GitGuardian also spent some time tweaking the WAF log ingestion pipeline, so they can be queried more quickly, easily, and often.

This client’s wheelhouse is improving security and enhancing trust. So we’re honored they chose Fastly to fine-tune its own security setup.

No product is a miracle cure for every client, but this highly specialized deployment is proof positive technical flexibility and expert support can work wonders.

And as GitGuardian continues its stealthy secret-keeping mission, we’re (quietly) thrilled to work undercover together.