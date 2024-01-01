Setting the stage for innovation

Jimdo started at a time when a few other website creation companies were also on the rise, and they were putting massive budgets towards marketing and advertising campaigns. The team at Jimdo realized that they needed to focus on two areas that would help them really stand out to customers and grow rapidly — quality product innovation and unparalleled customer service.

Fastly helped Jimdo build innovative new products that powered growth by enabling them to offload complicated and time-intensive workflows and operations to Fastly’s edge cloud network, freeing their team to focus on efforts that add the most value for their customers.

Because Fastly takes care of infrastructure scalability and integrates seamlessly with their existing workflow and development, they were able to significantly reduce engineering overhead. Jimdo’s technical teams was able to focus their energy on developing innovative products like Dolphin, an AI-based tool that can help create a personalized, beautiful website in minutes. Even with traditional website builder solutions that take care of a large chunk of the coding work, they still often require some understanding of information architecture and design. Dolphin frees entrepreneurs from having to worry about either of those things.

Integration with Jimdo’s technology and teams was key, too. Jimdo configured Fastly as an infrastructure service, meaning that it slots effortlessly and transparently into their content management and website delivery tools and workflow, making it easier for them to deploy code quickly. Even as Jimdo manages more websites, Fastly can scale for them, reducing the need to rapidly increase the size of in-house support teams.