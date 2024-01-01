Scaling Web Protection Rapidly with Movember Foundation’s Needs

The challenge

Movember had been using a rigid, traditional WAF deployment. Fastly helped them transition to a seamless and secure web app protection solution that keeps up with their rapidly-scaling cloud infrastructure.

Movember, a non-profit organization focused on making an everlasting impact on the face of men’s health, shifted to a cloud environment in order to better serve their donors and campaign participants, organizational initiatives and to streamline processes. While transitioning to a cloud environment, the Movember team found that conventional WAF solutions could not scale during peak traffic periods without requiring constant tuning and intervention from their team. Movember struggled for six months attempting to fit a legacy WAF solution into their modern application infrastructure. The solution was never fully implemented, causing frustration and resulting in a solution that had to be thrown away and replaced.

The solution

Fastly helped the Movember Foundation shift from a rigid traditional WAF deployment to a seamless and secure web application protection solution in order to keep up with its rapidly scaling cloud infrastructure. With a 20-day procurement and deployment turnaround, Fastly’s rapid implementation gave Movember the ability to find security visibility and protection value immediately.

Ease of Implementation

The Movember team was able to deploy Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF into their development environment within 48 hours of starting their proof of concept trial. In addition to an easy installation experience, Movember’s entire timeline with Fastly, including evaluation, purchase, and production implementation, was complete within 20 days.

Advanced Security Visibility and Transparent Reporting

Fastly’s cloud-based dashboard provided the Movember team with accurate reporting and data across all of their web applications. With Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF, they were able to report on operational data, specifically that Movember web applications were secure and scaling automatically and that the new security measures were not blocking actual traffic with no false positives.

Unrestricted Scalability

Movember had a very important requirement that any solution put in place must support their unique scale requirements. Fastly’s cloud native solution was able to dynamically scale and perform as the seasonal traffic increases and decreases.