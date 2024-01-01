The bread and butter of media

Time to load and control over content are key for Nine, so a legacy CDN without access to instant configuration was unsustainable.

Nine serves media where headlines change daily with a “lazy model,” and sets sub-30 second TTLs for homepages where content expires quickly. It’s crucial that Nine is reliably first with new information, and retains control to edit or delete news or information.

Fastly features for flawless media

Through the Fastly and Nine partnership, a range of features have supported the goal of engaging users with faster media. People have short attention spans for media consumption — Nine sees an exponential dropoff if page loads take more than a second.

Digital publishing with Fastly’s edge cloud platform helps get a page render in front of the user fast. The user sees key page elements, there’s no perception issue, and the system buys valuable milliseconds to deliver real-time content.

Serving stale plays a key role in fast content. If Nine’s origin servers are down or running slow, Fastly serves content to users from the cache — even if it's slightly ‘stale’ compared to usual refresh times. User experience remains seamless, and uptime gets a boost from less origin traffic.

Fastly’s shielding model enables Nine to nominate a mid-tier point-of-presence (POP) to funnel traffic spikes closer to their origin. In a geographically dispersed country like Australia, the shielding model saves infrastructure costs, delivers reliable uptime, and empowers faster experiences — and helps to keep cache hit ratios (CHRs) at 85% with a short TTL.

Pliable programming

Nine engineers love the pliability of Fastly and using VCL to script use cases and circumstances, even marrying two backend services as a single front-end service. Flexible code can be tested, validated, and deployed with relative ease if a specific section of a website needs to be served under a different underlying service.

Logging as IP protection

Nine takes all logs, not only samples. So when there’s a threat to security or IP, Nine can understand behavior across sites and feed security tools and downstream services to protect IP and revenue. When nefarious services scrape stories from behind the paywall and bypass IP-based blocking, Nine can track and use the logline to identify and block the full range of IPs they’re using.

A rich core product ripe for testing speed limits at edge

Nine keeps investing in Fastly thanks to the engineering partnerships driving market-leading performance, and for its uncomplicated setup and rich core product.

Getting faster is always on Nine’s radar, which means pushing more logic to the edge of the network via edge computing. Nine looks to Fastly as the market leader in WebAssembly on the edge, particularly for use cases relating to low-latency, edge base calculations.