Empowering a Cloud-Based Platform with Customizable Rules for Security and Developers

The challenge

Due to tremendous growth, Prezi sought to replace an existing, labor-intensive tool with a new web application firewall (WAF) to provide automated, accurate protection for their web applications. Before Fastly, Prezi used an open source IDS/IPS solution. As a cloud-based platform, Prezi’s primary goal was to have a WAF with enterprise-grade detection and response capabilities. Prezi needed a solution that could automatically and reliably detect attack patterns on web traffic without the noise (hundreds of notifications to matches on RegEx signatures) and provide integrations to gain advanced insights.

“Thanks to the smart blocking logic and the easy setup with Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF, we were able to be up and running within a short time period and without additional maintenance cost. ” Mihály Zágon, Engineering Manager

The solution

Fastly showed immediate value by providing application-specific protection via customizable rules.

Fits simply into any architecture and process

Prezi needed a solution that was easy to integrate and solved privacy, security and availability requirements on an architectural level. Fastly’s flexible architecture easily fit into Prezi’s infrastructure and made it possible for Prezi’s team to integrate into their SIEM via APIs and build in more effective monitoring.

Meaningful alerting and blocking that filter out the noise

Thanks to Fastly’s automated alerting system and filters, Prezi’s security and operations teams were able to save time by reducing manual work, increasing productivity.

Empowered developers to thwart attacks and abuse

Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF helped to improve the overall reaction to DoS and DDoS scenarios across security and developers. With Fastly, Prezi’s security team was able to empower their developers to react faster under any scenario.

Customized alerting for application-specific use cases

Customizable rules allowed Prezi to trigger actions based on any part of the HTTP request, which, together with the integration to their SIEM enabled them to set up custom rules as additional detection controls to identify and react to application-specific suspicious actions.

“Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF is integrated into our SIEM where the data is used for further custom alerts downstream. This unique feature gives us better detection abilities. ” Robert Kiss,Technical Lead of Security Team