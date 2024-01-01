RealtyNinja’s image serving architecture has grown to scale 10x with Fastly, optimizing 80+ million images

When RealtyNinja began life as a bootstrap startup, content delivery network (CDN) technology was not on its radar. But as business and user expectations grew, customers started asking for faster websites that kept their end users engaged. With MLS information widely available, home buyers won’t wait long for a page to load, and many don't give slow sites a second chance.

They came to Fastly to get the speed and performance their users expect, so they can focus on their core business. RealtyNinja chose Fastly instead of other CDN vendors because it was quick and easy for its small, globally distributed developer team to use with their existing tech stack, including AWS.