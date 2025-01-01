Shutterstock, Inc. is a leading creative platform that offers creative content for transformative brands, digital media, and marketing companies. Fueled by creators around the world, a growing data engine, and a dedication to innovation, Shutterstock licenses the most extensive and diverse collection of high-quality 3D models, videos, music, photographs, vectors, and illustrations. From the world's largest content marketplace, to breaking news and A-list entertainment editorial access, to all-in-one content editing platform and studio production services—all using the latest in innovative technology—Shutterstock offers the most comprehensive selection of resources to bring storytelling to life.