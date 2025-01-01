Shutterstock, Inc. is a leading creative platform that offers creative content for transformative brands, digital media, and marketing companies. Fueled by creators around the world, a growing data engine, and a dedication to innovation, Shutterstock licenses the most extensive and diverse collection of high-quality 3D models, videos, music, photographs, vectors, and illustrations. From the world's largest content marketplace, to breaking news and A-list entertainment editorial access, to all-in-one content editing platform and studio production services—all using the latest in innovative technology—Shutterstock offers the most comprehensive selection of resources to bring storytelling to life.
shutterstock.com
Industry: Digital Publishing
Location: New York City
Customer since: 2024
Favorite features
Fastly Object Storage
Fastly Compute
Fastly VCL
"Within our first 90 days with Fastly, we delivered over 115 petabytes of content, cut storage layer operating costs by 68%, saved over $100,000 per month on primary object storage, and reduced delivery costs by $500,000—all while delighting our customers with a better price profile.”
Jefferson Frazer
Director of Cloud Infrastructure, Shutterstock
“Our need to be multi-cloud and have performance storage and geo-diverse storage drove our interest in Fastly. We looked at several cloud providers with new object storage offerings, and only Fastly had the right balance between hardened performative storage arrays and versatile, flexible, compute policies.”
Jefferson Frazer
Director of Cloud Infrastructure, Shutterstock
“Fastly gives us a single centralized place to keep our object catalog with a known performance profile and guaranteed latency between our object store and the last mile where we tune our models.”
Jefferson Frazer
Director of Cloud Infrastructure, Shutterstock
“We have had a fantastic experience onboarding to the Fastly Compute platform and learning and leveraging exciting new features.”
Jefferson Frazer
Director of Cloud Infrastructure, Shutterstock
“Whether you are a small shop or a mega enterprise, there is something in the Fastly platform that your service and application teams can leverage to drive customer value.”
Jefferson Frazer
Director of Cloud Infrastructure, Shutterstock
“I would highly recommend that every application team strongly considers Fastly.”
Jefferson Frazer
Director of Cloud Infrastructure, Shutterstock