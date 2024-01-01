EdTech leader Skillsoft uses Fastly to seamlessly scale video by 400%

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic started moving students online, the EdTech sector was booming, from kindergartens to C-suites. When working from home became the norm, some EdTech providers found themselves struggling to keep up with the sudden spike in demand.

4x traffic creates capacity concerns

At Skillsoft, traffic surged tremendously in a very short time. Between February and March 2020, Skillsoft traffic doubled. And from March to April, it doubled again. A jump like that can potentially lead to serious degradation in user experience.

Global expansion is another major driver of growth in EdTech. In India, the overall EdTech market is expected to quadruple over the next five years. Through partnerships and acquisitions, Skillsoft is positioned to be a big part of that market. Already 20 percent of their traffic is coming from India, and that number is growing.