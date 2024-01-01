Strong engineering drives sports fan platform

Superology leads the way when it comes to fast-paced technological innovation in the betting industry. Conventional systems are changing fast to accommodate millions of users demanding and consuming sports content constantly, even at 5 AM. Caching has become vital for content providers because end users have little tolerance for delays.

Superology decided to use Fastly’s CDN Edge Cloud platform to speed up mobile applications by pushing content closer to its users, hence to provide upgraded user experience. Fastly’s global content delivery capabilities include caching services to accelerate the delivery of content and protect their origin servers, making the whole process faster, safer and smoother.

The vision: To be small on the inside and big on the outside

The move to Fastly was driven by a need for high performance and streamlined workflows, initially for the mobile betting app. Superology’s engineers wanted to simplify computing every user request (requests can peak at 15,000 per second). Fastly’s cache purging from the inside helps manage the large volume of content requests coming in.

The nature of live sports means that users have zero tolerance for time lags and blackouts. Fastly’s CDN provisioning at 130 Tbps with POPs strategically located and connected around the globe provides the needed performance and scalability. The origin load is kept at a minimum thanks to features such as request collapsing and origin shielding. Also, the ability to invalidate content in less than 150 milliseconds means that Superology can provide accurate information without delays.

Real-time metrics and speedy analysis

Real-time logs and statistics via the API provide Superology with the level of observability required to monitor all services and act instantly in case of trouble. In particular, new features require speedy analysis. And Fastly’s real-time log streaming integration to Amazon’s S3 helps the engineering team monitor and track all the APIs and run fast analytics on large amounts of data. The team found it easy to integrate S3 logs with an in-house analytics solution backed up by Clickhouse.