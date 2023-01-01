Wayfair is the largest online retailer of home goods in the US. The company offers 7 million home products across 12,000 brands within a brand portfolio, including Wayfair.com, AllModern, Birch Lane, DwellStudio and Joss & Main. With more than 2 million weekly visitors shopping on Wayfair’s multiple ecommerce sites, consistent performance is crucial to the company’s success.
Wayfair was looking for three things from a CDN: consistent performance, minimal latency, and responsive support. They evaluated multiple providers to find the right CDN.
wayfair.com
Industry: eCommerce
Location: Boston, MA
Customer since: 2012
Favorite features
Static asset caching
Responsive support
Like most eCommerce sites, Wayfair’s site is comprised of millions of different-sized product images; the variance in type and size of images made it difficult for some CDN providers to deliver consistent performance. Fastly allows customers to write granular caching configurations on the network edge, so Wayfair could upload their own custom VCL (Varnish Configuration Language) instantly for optimized cache control. As a result, they found that Fastly provides the best and most consistent experience for their customers.
Using Fastly as a caching layer, Wayfair has reduced their bandwidth expenditure in addition to improving their sites’ performance, allowing them to scale more efficiently. With Fastly, they found a feature-rich CDN platform that could grow with them as they expanded outside of North America.
Wayfair was impressed with Fastly’s hands-on customer service. Fastly’s customer engineers helped configure their service quickly and continue to be responsive whenever help is needed. With an ever-growing network of successful ecommerce sites, Wayfair needs to be able to depend on backup if and when it’s needed.
"Fastly has been tremendous. The team has been there every step of the way to ask how things are going. We couldn’t be happier with the service."
Jack Wood
CIO
"We want our customers’ experience to be the same regardless of where they’re located, and the customers’ experience coming from Fastly is actually better than it would be coming from other providers. Fastly consistently performs better and delivers faster regardless of the image size, number of images, or amount of content cached. Performance is always very consistent, and we like that consistency."
Jack Wood
CIO
"We knew that we were going to be growing our number of datacenters, so it was increasingly important to us to find a provider that would allow us to continue to deliver a high level of performance in North America and the flexibility to grow into other regions of the world. Because of the whole experience and their feature set, Fastly was a perfect match."
Jack Wood
CIO