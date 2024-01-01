Yottaa + Fastly = flawless performance for enterprise retail brands

Yottaa’s secret sauce is its ability to optimize the browser experience. The platform sequences and manages the loading of 3rd party services and uses machine learning to improve the way websites serve dynamic content. Yottaa also collects a massive amount of performance, traffic, and site error data that allows the platform to continuously machine learn and improve its optimizations and provide comprehensive analytics for customers.

Edge computing with multi-CDN architecture

Yottaa began using Fastly in early 2019 as part of a multi-CDN architecture. Yottaa would constantly run performance testing against each of the CDNs and switch customers to different providers as part of their regular operations. After moving to Fastly, Yottaa saw a noticeable improvement in performance, so they began shifting more and more traffic over to Fastly.

Fastly’s edge compute technology is deeply integrated into the Yottaa platform. Yottaa sees Fastly as an important partner complementary to their core service, because Fastly helps Yottaa deliver on the speed and quality that shoppers expect. The integration gives Yottaa engineers access to the Fastly API, as well as to Fastly’s cache management and data capture capabilities.