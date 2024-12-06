Build Your Own Network

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Die Fastly Edge-Cloud-Plattform

Alle Produkte ansehen
Content Delivery (CDN)Liefern Sie schnelle, personalisierte Erlebnisse – weltweitLivestreamingBieten Sie nahtlose Livestreaming-ErlebnisseVideostreaming (VoD)Bieten Sie außergewöhnliche On-demand-VideoerlebnisseMedia Shield Optimieren Sie Ihre Multi-CDN-BereitstellungOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamisches Packen von On-demand-Videos in EchtzeitImage OptimizerSchnelle Bildverarbeitung auf der EdgeLoadbalancerGranulare Kontrolle über Routing-EntscheidungenTLS-VerschlüsselungVereinfachte TLS-VerwaltungOrigin Connect Ihre direkte Verbindung zu FastlyIP-AdressenEinfache Verwaltung von IP-AdressenHTTP/3 und QUICModerne ProtokolleDomain Research APISofortige, genaue Entdeckung von DomainnamenObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModerne Web-App- und API-Sicherheit, in jeder UmgebungBot-ManagementErkennung und Abwehr von Bot-AngriffenDDoS-SchutzAutomatische Abwehr disruptiver verteilter AngriffeAPI-SicherheitSichern Sie Ihre API-Endpoints abClient-seitiger SchutzSchutz vor Client-seitigen AngriffenAI-Bot-ManagementVerhindern Sie, dass KI-Bots Website-Inhalte scrapen
Edge ComputingLagern Sie Ihre Apps auf die Edge aus – mit unserer sofort einsetzbaren Plattform erstellen Sie sensationelle Nutzererlebnisse.Key Value StoreDer schnellste Key Value Store auf dem Markt ist so einfach zu bedienen wie die Datenbank-Tools, die Sie bereits kennenWebSockets und Fanout Globales Echtzeit-Messaging, das vollständig personalisierbar und einfach einzurichten istDeveloper SDKsProgrammieren Sie über die gleichen Services, die wir auch für die Erstellung von Fastly Produkten verwendenEnterprise ServerlessDie leistungsstärkste serverlose Plattform, die auf offenen Standards basiert und in die gesamte Fastly-Produktpalette integriert istKIBeschleunigen Sie Ihre KI-Workloads und verbessern Sie die Effizienz mit semantischem Caching.Object StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammierbarer CacheErhalten Sie vollständigen programmatischen Zugriff auf das legendäre Caching, das unser CDN antreibt.MCP ServerKI-gestützte Kontrolle für Ihre Fastly Services.
Echtzeit-LoggingLog-Streaming und Analyse in EchtzeitEdge ObserverEntdecken Sie Live- und historische Traffic-DatenDomain InspectorErhalten Sie Einblicke auf Domain-EbeneOrigin InspectorErhalten Sie umfassende Einblicke vom Origin-Server bis auf die EdgeBenachrichtigungenErstellen Sie Benachrichtigungen für servicebezogene MetrikenLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragieren Sie mit praktischen Einblicken

Überragende Services für überzeugende Ergebnisse

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Professional ServicesProfessionelle Unterstützung bei der Migration oder Optimierung Ihres AuslieferungsserviceLive Entertainment ServicesLivestreaming-Erlebnisse, die sich der Publikumsgröße anpassenSupport-PläneErstklassiger Support von A–ZManaged CDNMaximale Kontrolle und FlexibilitätManaged SecurityKompetenter Schutz für WebanwendungenKunden-SupportFastly-Support: Gemeinsam wächst sich’s besser

Innovative Lösungen für digitale Anwendungen

Alle Lösungen ansehen
Medien-StreamingSorgen Sie für erstklassige Streaming-Erlebnisse – live und auf AbrufNeue MedienMehr Performance für neue MedienmarkenDigitales PublishingEchtzeitjournalismus mit besseren LesererlebnissenEinzelhandel &amp; E-CommerceSchnelle, personalisierte und skalierbare KundenerlebnisseFinanzdienstleistungenIntegrierte Sicherheit zum Schutz von KundendatenHightechSofortige Skalierbarkeit zur Unterstützung Ihres GeschäftswachstumsReise- und GastgewerbeMaßgeschneiderte Onlineerlebnisse für Gäste und BesucherE-LearningBieten Sie sichere, skalierbare LernerlebnisseGamingFördern Sie den nächsten Sieg Ihrer Player mit ultraschnellen, sicheren Spiele-DownloadsiGamingLiefern Sie schnelles, sicheres, unterbrechungsfreies und packendes Gameplay auf der Edge aus
InfrastruktureinsparungenNiedrigere, besser kalkulierbare Cloud-KostenMulti-Cloud-OptimierungSorgen Sie für weniger Komplexität und konsolidieren Sie Cloud-RessourcenKundenvertrauenErfahren Sie mehr über die Initiativen zum Thema Kundenvertrauen von FastlyDatenschutzSo schützen Sie die Daten Ihrer NutzerSustainability DashboardSehen Sie Ihren Stromverbrauch und Ihre Treibhausgasemissionen für die Fastly-Plattform

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Build Your Own Network

ProduktEdge-NetzwerkEntwicklung

At Fastly, we’ve been steadily building the world’s most advanced CDN. Since our founding, we’ve expanded the public network to include 17 globally distributed points of presence (POPs) and are now serving more than 20 billion requests per day.

For most of our customers, our public network is an excellent option. Occasionally, however, we’ll encounter a customer with uncommon requirements. For instance, some customers have special privacy concerns and others have too much information to efficiently cache on a shared network.

Instead of adapting the public network to fit these specialized needs, we thought, “Why not let customers build their own CDN?”

How Private CDN Works

When a customer chooses our Private CDN option, we build a set of Fastly cache servers to fit their specific needs. These cache servers are heavy-duty machines that use the same high performance hardware as our public network caches:

  • 2 Intel(R) Xeon(R) CPU E5-2690 @ 2.90GHz

  • 768 GB of RAM (384 GB per Processor)

  • 18 TB of SSD Storage (Intel 3 Series or Samsung 840 Pro Enterprise Series)

After extensive testing, we load the servers with our custom caching software and ship them to locations chosen by the customer. Once they are racked and running, we connect them to our configuration and control layer and they’re ready to serve traffic.

At this point, configuring services works exactly as it would on the public network. The customer can use the Fastly application to load custom Varnish configurations on their private servers. The control layer keeps the private cache servers separated from the public network, and they are only allowed to serve traffic for the customer’s specific websites.

Increase Security & Control

Fastly provides Private CDN customers with dedicated hardware that shares no data with the public network. This allows them to keep their SSL certificates in their own datacenters, segregate content from other customers, and keep full control over the machines, including who can access them.

Save Money

By placing POPs in their own data centers, Fastly’s Private CDN customers have the ability to manage their own network operations costs, data center rates, and bandwidth peering relationships.

Support Large Data Sets

Building a Private CDN allows Fastly customers with particularly large working datasets to keep most of the information at the edge. Having more data at the edge increases the cache hit ratio and ultimately improves performance for end users.

Storing large data sets is particularly appealing for video customers because they have very large storage requirements and can achieve a 100% cache hit ratio at the edge with the right private configuration.

Taking a Hybrid Approach

Finally, customers have the option of using a Public-Private hybrid approach. This works by keeping some of the content on the public network and other content in a custom, private network. The data can be partitioned however a customer desires: by geo-location, service, type of content, etc.

This is a great option for customers whose sites can easily be cached on the public network but have internal services that need to remain private.

Getting Started

Given the traditional difficulties in building a private network for a single company, Fastly makes it possible for a wide range of sites to run their own CDN, including small media companies and large social networks like Twitter (our flagship Private CDN customer).

Fastly makes it easy to build your own CDN. If you’re interested please let us know by emailing support@fastly.com.

Fight slow. Go Fastly.

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