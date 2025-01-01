Explore Fastly's POV

How to Think About Adopting 'Secure by Design'
Deputy CISO Fernando Medrona discusses how organizations who build secure, by design, help to weave resiliency into their entire ecosystem, and how you can adopt this practice in your own efforts.
Why Making the Internet More Sustainable is Critical
The impact of the internet’s physical infrastructure is enormous: what is required to run the internet, its byproducts, servers and energy, all create a negative carbon impact. Fastly founder Simon Wistow discusses what you can do to lessen your impact and begin thinking more about your role in protecting the environment.
Securing the Global Network: Best Practices for Organizations
How can organizations effectively secure their global network? In this video, we explore essential strategies and best practices for safeguarding your network infrastructure, protecting sensitive data, and staying ahead of emerging threats.
Open Source and the Role of Security
Learn from CISO Marshall Erwin - ways to build better from the start, and how open source can build a better internet for all.
Public Sector
Modernize, secure, and scale public sector IT with innovative edge solutions. Explore actionable strategies in our new industry report.
Healthcare
Explore essential security strategies for healthcare. Learn how CDNs and edge computing can enhance data protection amidst digital transformation. Get actionable insights that protect sensitive patient data and maintain trust.
eCommerce
Prepare your eCommerce site for holiday traffic surges. Get insights on managing peak season traffic, improving site performance, and protecting customer data.
Digital Publishing
The 2024 election will bring huge digital traffic spikes, requiring publishers to use scalable infrastructure for seamless, real-time news delivery and performance.
Streaming Media
Explore the escalating cyber threats facing online broadcasters, including, DDoS attacks, bots, and piracy. This report highlights the need for robust security measures to protect valuable content, sensitive data and reputation while recommending advanced defenses like CDNs, WAFs, and forensic watermarking.
Travel & Hospitality
The travel industry seems to be struggling with outdated IT infrastructure that hinders efficiency, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Modernizing your infrastructure with contemporary technologies can streamline operations, enhance security, minimize churn, and significantly improve user experiences.
Financial Services
Explore the challenges facing FinServ organizations today and learn which 10 security advantages are driving big migrations within the industry.
SaaS
Explore the challenges facing SaaS organizations today and learn how to regain control and deploy at the edge with flexibility.
Gaming
Learn the challenges facing gaming companies and developers, and how an edge cloud strategy can help.
Airlines
Explore website delivery performance from the world’s largest airlines and learn how an edge cloud strategy can help.