Seven tips to improve live streaming

Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
Company Il team dietro esperienze online migliori Mappa di rete Una nuova architettura per l'Internet moderno Relazioni con gli analisti del settore Scopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su Fastly Notizie Aggiornamenti e annunci recenti Piattaforma La piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicure Storie dei nostri clienti Scopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti web Eventi Connettiti con Fastly durante un evento Lavora con noi Unisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN) Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondiale Streaming live Offri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioni Streaming Video (VoD) Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionali Media Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDN On-the-Fly Packager Crea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo reale Image Optimizer Elaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edge Bilanciatore del carico Controllo granulare sulle decisioni di routing Crittografia TLS Riduci la complessità della gestione TLS Origin Connect Connettiti direttamente a Fastly Indirizzi IP Gestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IP HTTP/3 e QUIC Protocolli moderni API di ricerca dei domini Ricerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominio Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Gestione dei bot Rilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei bot Protezione DDoS Mitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuiti Sicurezza delle API Proteggi i tuoi endpoint API Protezione lato client Difesa dagli attacchi lato client Gestione dei bot IA Impedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge Compute Porta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utenti Key Value Store Il Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci bene WebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice. Developer SDK Programma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti Fastly Enterprise Serverless La piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti Fastly IA Accelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semantica Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Cache programmabile Ottieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN. Server MCP Controllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo reale Trasmetti e analizza i log in tempo reale Edge Observer Esplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storici Domain Inspector Valuta le informazioni a livello di dominio Origin Inspector Visualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edge Avvisi Crea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizio Log Explorer &amp; Insights Interagisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionali Assistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzione Servizi di intrattenimento dal vivo Esperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblico Piani di supporto Assistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fine Managed CDN Controllo e flessibilità ottimizzati Managed Security Protezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenza Assistenza clienti Il supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming media Offri live streaming e on-demand eccezionale Media emergenti Prestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergenti Editoria digitale Giornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorate e-commerce Esperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scala Servizi finanziari Sicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clienti High tech Scala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresci Viaggi e ospitalità Esperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatori Istruzione online Offri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scala Gaming Sostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuri
Risparmi sulle infrastrutture Ottieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibile Ottimizzazione multi-cloud Riduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloud Fiducia dei clienti Scopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clienti Abilitazione della privacy Scopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utenti Dashboard di sostenibilità Consulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratis
Sviluppatori Costruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggi Fast Forward Creare un Internet più affidabile Strumenti di sviluppo Strumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in più Developer SDK Programma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti Fastly Comunità Unisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondo Registrati Crea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con Fastly Aiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgenti Cloud Partner Scopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloud Channel Partner Migliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti Fastly Partner tecnologici e di integrazione Esplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partner Accedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di Fastly Diventa un partner Migliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti Fastly Trova un partner Lascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

Documentazione Ottieni il massimo da Fastly Libreria delle risorse Esplora schede dati, report e altro ancora Fastly Academy Apprendimento pratico con i prodotti Fastly Centro di apprendimento Scopri la tecnologia Internet Blog I nostri ultimi pensieri e idee Ricerca sulla sicurezza Maggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricerca Il punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di Supporto Come possiamo aiutarti? Contattaci Contattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Seven tips to improve live streaming

John Agger

Principal Industry Marketing Manager, Media & Entertainment, Fastly

Streaming

When things go right, nobody notices; it’s when they go wrong that everyone pays attention — and that’s especially true when it comes to live broadcasting. Interrupted streams, jitter, authentication problems: these are the things nightmares are made of.

At Fastly, we’ve helped some of the world’s leading broadcasters and content owners deliver live events that scale from local news to the very largest sporting events — and we’ve learned a thing or two along the way. Check out our seven best practices for live streaming success

Double down on observability 

Real-time observability is essential to be able to react when something goes wrong. To give yourself the best possible odds for a successful stream, work with vendors, including CDNs, across your stack that offer instant access to log files. There is no do-over in live streaming, and you need to be able to see critical metrics live in order to react and resolve issues as quickly as possible. 

Another essential element of observability is cutting through the noise. There is such a wealth of data available that you have to decide up front what you want to watch and take action on. Different data points lend themselves to different types of insights, and as you gain experience, it’s easier to choose which metrics to prioritize. Until then, we recommend you work with vendors that can guide you on the variances. For example, should you care more about time to first byte, rebuffering events, error counts, or latency? Once determined, you can easily create thresholds that will notify you if a certain threshold is reached. For mission critical events, where the stakes are high, we recommend involving a third-party to help you watch for issues throughout the stream.

Eliminate single points of failure

Doubling down is nothing new in live broadcasting, and equipment failure has been around as long as, well, equipment. When it comes to live streaming, redundancy will go a long way to ensure success. By combining several CDNs for a multi-CDN architecture, you minimize the effect of an outage while ensuring your content will reach your audience via a larger, stronger, more resilient network. 

Not only will you have a backup network that you can easily switch to, but this approach also lets you split traffic among several CDNs and reroute traffic around congestion points. But remember: Delivery is only one part of a live transmission. Eliminating a single point of failure extends from capture devices over encoders to players, and a comprehensive plan must have built-in redundancy as close to the last mile as possible. The origin is no exception, and content owners can elect to send the captured streams to two or more origin servers. With this setup, one server can instantly take over or assist, should the other server be overloaded or experience a hardware failure.

Enforce control

Reaching a global audience with ease is one of the many benefits of IP-delivery. There can, however, be several reasons why you would want to limit the reach of the content. For example, licensing could prevent you from delivering content in certain countries or regions. As you build your delivery strategy, make sure capabilities like authentication, paywall, and rights management can be instantly configured and enforced as close to your viewers as possible. Trying to solve for the restrictions further up the chain can possibly overburden your origin infrastructure, while implementing it at the player level may result in content hijacking.

Make an accurate traffic projection

It may seem impossible to predict the size of your streaming audience, but making a best effort can be beneficial. Estimating your viewership can inform your traffic allocation plan during a live event. 

If you’re using a multi-CDN approach, are you prepared to reallocate traffic between CDNs mid-stream? Even a single-vendor edge delivery strategy needs to include a process for rerouting client requests to maintain the best quality of experience possible. This can be done at the DNS, CDN, or anycast layer. However, before you can make a change, you need real-time data from the data feed to the player, which ties back to observability preparedness. Be sure all your components in the video workflow can provide this level of visibility at scale. 

The number of concurrent requests based on viewership has broad implications, including the contractual cost of delivery and inclusion of redundancies in your video workflow. Guessing too high on concurrent request volume could lead to overspending and the addition of unnecessary complexity. Guess too low, and you could be subject to expensive overage pricing above your contractual commitments, not to mention potentially providing a sub-optimal streaming experience for your viewers. 

On the other hand, broadcasters have to contend with changes in the number of viewers along with the ratio of viewers using traditional cable and over-the-air broadcast vs OTT. Luckily, this task is easier for digital pure-plays, where you can look at viewership numbers from past events and increase/decrease expectations relative to the base number. We recommend taking the expected overall viewership and multiplying this by OTT vs. traditional broadcast ratios for your audience. This is by no means bulletproof, and there isn’t a perfect way to predict the number. Practice in making these estimates helps you improve accuracy.

Test and harden your stack

It goes without saying that you need to be as prepared as possible before your live event. You need to test and harden your entire video delivery stack to avoid surprises on the big day. This includes load testing and implementing configuration changes on-the-fly for all of your vendors. Whenever possible, practice on smaller events beforehand. For example, many professional sports leagues offer regional and playoff games that are great opportunities to practice your workflow, configurations, and processes. The data gathered will be useful for fine-tuning delivery before the big game.

Create an operational contingency plan

If you don’t have an operational contingency plan in place, make it a priority to develop one. It’s much easier to execute and react when you have defined processes rather than trying to respond during a live event. Don’t wait until the post-mortem; consider doing a “pre-mortem” brainstorm to identify potential issues. 

Make sure your contingency plans are documented, vetted, disseminated and practiced more than once in order to be utilized effectively. What is the process for load balancing requests across CDNs? How will you monitor real-time data, quickly identify issues, determine where they reside, and how to resolve them? It’s also important to create instant messaging channels with the third-parties involved, so you can easily react and make sure the operations team has the insight required to make the best possible decisions.

Execute your plan with actionable insights 

The steps above are just suggestions. No two live events are exactly alike, and even weekly sporting events can vary widely in terms of expected number of viewers and the location of the audience and fan base. Architect your infrastructure so it can easily expand when needed, but also make sure there’s a constant flow of data points that will — in near real-time — monitor the heartbeat of the stream. We also recommend you seek to minimize the origin requests as those can be costly, and make sure your backup plan is as solid as the primary architecture for your live stream.

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto