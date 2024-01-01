Make content-aware routing decisions while ensuring instant convergence and failover.
Content-aware load balancing for any infrastructure environmentRead the datasheet
Load Balancer
Our Layer 7 Load Balancer lets you define content-aware routing decisions while ensuring instant convergence and failover. Unlike DNS-based solutions, our Load Balancer gives you granular control, immediate scalability, and real-time visibility.
Load balancing is critical for application availability and resiliency, yet existing solutions have been outpaced by advancements in infrastructure and service architecture.
We balance HTTP and HTTPS requests to your servers using granular content-aware routing decisions and allow you to create custom rules to route traffic using various request aspects. This lets you better support your application architecture and optimize client responses before delivery.
Our dynamic server functionality allows you to programmatically add, delete, or modify your servers. Instant convergence means you won’t have to wait for time-to-live (TTL) changes on DNS records, and automatic HTTP-based health checks confirm that requests go to healthy and responsive servers.
Use us as a global server load balancer (GSLB) or local server load balancer (LSLB) within each data center or cloud region. Our load balancer can also instantly scale to multiple terabits per second (Tbps) for cost efficiency and transparency.
Our load balancer is built on top of the Fastly edge cloud platform, so you also get the benefits of granular control, immediate scalability, and real-time visibility. You can easily add other Fastly services to provide a unified architecture across your entire application, including core delivery, DDoS, and WAF.
You can use Fastly as a global server load balancer (GSLB) to route traffic across any geographically distributed infrastructure deployments. We also act as a local server load balancer (LSLB) within each data center or cloud region.
Our dynamic server functionality allows you to programmatically add, delete, or modify your servers without having to version your VCL. You can also add, delete, or modify your custom routing rules via API.
Fastly’s architecture enables our load balancer to instantly scale to multiple terabits per second (Tbps) for cost-effectiveness and transparency.
How Gannett uses Fastly to deliver and secure the fastest-loading news site in the U.S.Read the case study