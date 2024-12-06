Apps That Shouldn’t Be Built at the Edge | Fastly

Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
Company Il team dietro esperienze online migliori Mappa di rete Una nuova architettura per l'Internet moderno Relazioni con gli analisti del settore Scopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su Fastly Notizie Aggiornamenti e annunci recenti Piattaforma La piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicure Storie dei nostri clienti Scopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti web Eventi Connettiti con Fastly durante un evento Lavora con noi Unisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN) Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondiale Streaming live Offri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioni Streaming Video (VoD) Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionali Media Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDN On-the-Fly Packager Crea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo reale Image Optimizer Elaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edge Bilanciatore del carico Controllo granulare sulle decisioni di routing Crittografia TLS Riduci la complessità della gestione TLS Origin Connect Connettiti direttamente a Fastly Indirizzi IP Gestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IP HTTP/3 e QUIC Protocolli moderni API di ricerca dei domini Ricerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominio Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Gestione dei bot Rilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei bot Protezione DDoS Mitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuiti Sicurezza delle API Proteggi i tuoi endpoint API Protezione lato client Difesa dagli attacchi lato client Gestione dei bot IA Impedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge Compute Porta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utenti Key Value Store Il Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci bene WebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice. Developer SDK Programma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti Fastly Enterprise Serverless La piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti Fastly IA Accelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semantica Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Cache programmabile Ottieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN. Server MCP Controllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo reale Trasmetti e analizza i log in tempo reale Edge Observer Esplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storici Domain Inspector Valuta le informazioni a livello di dominio Origin Inspector Visualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edge Avvisi Crea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizio Log Explorer &amp; Insights Interagisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionali Assistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzione Servizi di intrattenimento dal vivo Esperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblico Piani di supporto Assistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fine Managed CDN Controllo e flessibilità ottimizzati Managed Security Protezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenza Assistenza clienti Il supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming media Offri live streaming e on-demand eccezionale Media emergenti Prestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergenti Editoria digitale Giornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorate e-commerce Esperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scala Servizi finanziari Sicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clienti High tech Scala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresci Viaggi e ospitalità Esperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatori Istruzione online Offri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scala Gaming Sostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuri
Risparmi sulle infrastrutture Ottieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibile Ottimizzazione multi-cloud Riduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloud Fiducia dei clienti Scopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clienti Abilitazione della privacy Scopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utenti Dashboard di sostenibilità Consulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratis
Sviluppatori Costruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggi Fast Forward Creare un Internet più affidabile Strumenti di sviluppo Strumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in più Developer SDK Programma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti Fastly Comunità Unisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondo Registrati Crea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con Fastly Aiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgenti Cloud Partner Scopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloud Channel Partner Migliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti Fastly Partner tecnologici e di integrazione Esplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partner Accedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di Fastly Diventa un partner Migliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti Fastly Trova un partner Lascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

Documentazione Ottieni il massimo da Fastly Libreria delle risorse Esplora schede dati, report e altro ancora Fastly Academy Apprendimento pratico con i prodotti Fastly Centro di apprendimento Scopri la tecnologia Internet Blog I nostri ultimi pensieri e idee Ricerca sulla sicurezza Maggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricerca Il punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di Supporto Come possiamo aiutarti? Contattaci Contattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Apps That Shouldn’t Be Built at the Edge | Fastly

Sean Leach

Chief Product Architect, Fastly

ComputeIngegneria

Until recently, many developers were curious (if not skeptical) about the power of edge cloud platforms, but hesitant about building applications and migrating complex logic there. But as innovators and early adopters from a variety of industries have harnessed the edge’s computing power, cost benefits, and security features — offering up incredible customer experiences as signs of success — one fact is becoming clear: for a more performant, secure web, nearly everything can and should be built at the edge.

To back up this bold claim, we originally set out to write a blog post about the types of apps that are best built at the edge. But as our list grew to more than 50 use cases, it made much more sense to flip the perspective and center our story around the (much shorter) list of apps NOT to build there.

Solving for big state

To be clear, the edge should not replace the central cloud completely — there are still important computing jobs to be done there. As a general rule, this includes any app that requires big state:

Big persistent data stores: Databases like Oracle or MySQL that persist lots of information for a long time are good candidates for the central cloud, where it’s easier to maintain their consistency. Other legacy data sources may still be confined to corporate data centers and aren’t even candidates for moving to the central cloud.

Legacy applications: Often built to expect direct access to centralized persistent data stores, legacy applications can be difficult to move to the edge wholesale. But they can benefit from gradually converting components to microservices, abstracting their data access behind APIs, and moving them to the edge piece-by-piece. This hybrid approach can have enormous benefits in terms of performance and security while avoiding the need to completely rewrite an app.

Machine learning training: Requiring enormous datasets, long-running training jobs, and specialized processors like GPUs, training machine learning models is well-suited to the central cloud. Once they are trained however, the edge is a great place to deploy models for high-performance inference because it combines low-latency access with the compute power necessary to run the models quickly.

Taking small, smart steps to the edge

So what if your app wasn’t built at the edge, but doesn’t fall into any of the cases outlined above? Here are some practical ways you can begin moving parts and pieces of your apps to the edge.

  • Microservices: As we saw above, separating a legacy monolith app into smaller services can allow you to move select components of your app to the edge over time. Once those components communicate via APIs you can take advantage of edge technologies like URL routing, content modification, and logging. We have a great technical brief on using Fastly with microservices.

  • JAMStack APIs: JAMStack sites work hard to move as many of their components to the edge as possible, but they often still go back to the central cloud to perform API calls. Those calls may run in multiple clouds and on origins located at different providers. Building custom JAMStack APIs that run at the edge and using them to stitch together content from central cloud APIs provides a scalable and highly performant way to reduce latency for clients. Even better, the content retrieved from those central cloud APIs is often cacheable at the edge, saving round trips, which helps from a performance perspective (fewer network calls) and from a cost perspective (third party APIs often charge on a per-query basis), so fronting JAMStack APIs at the edge is not only faster but cheaper as well.

  • Security auditing and enforcement: The edge provides a single, logical ingress path into all of a customer’s applications. This makes it a natural place to put security auditing and enforcement to ensure that all applications are covered and don’t have to be rebuilt individually as new applications are deployed. Customers can use the edge to audit all requests to any of their applications using real-time logging, as well as provide universal and consistent security enforcement for protection against the latest web application and API threats.

The most solid foundation for modern apps

The edge is now a powerful starting point for building innovative applications. And, as customer expectations of speed, security, accuracy, and personalized experiences continue to grow, so too will the importance and necessity of the edge.

If you’re not yet convinced, we’ll happily walk you through the capabilities of our platform and global network, case studies that apply directly to your business — even those 50+ use cases mentioned above. Join us at the edge. We’re here to help.

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto