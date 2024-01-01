Active exploitation of unauthenticated stored XSS vulnerabilities in WordPress Plugins
We have observed active exploitation attempts targeting three high-severity CVEs: CVE-2024-2194, CVE-2023-6961, and CVE-2023-40000.Read more
The Fastly Security Research Team uses research, analysis, and visibility across both our unique data and the overall threat landscape to inform and defend our customers from emerging threats.
The Fastly Security Research Team serves as a trusted advisor and subject matter expert in security to our customers, internal teams, and the broader community.
We identify industry trends and emerging threats to proactively secure Fastly customers against threats.
We uncover the specifics of vulnerabilities and their impact; examining proof of concepts, reverse-engineering exploits from patches, and discovering new vulnerabilities.
We create content and tools to help the community navigate the current application security landscape and key threats within.
We monitor the macro-security environment for novel attacks and ensure security teams are aware and protected.
We examine attack data to spotlight shifts in adversary dynamics.
We create and evaluate new technologies to inform product innovation.
