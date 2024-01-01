Security postures must regularly evolve to mitigate sophisticated attackers. Streamline your DevSecOps processes with features and best practices we’ve helped develop:

Detecting compromised passwords with HaveIBeenPwned and Fastly KV Store Integration In this post, we will discuss a low latency approach to detect these attacks by co-locating the password hashes in a KV Store, along with Compute on Fastly’s edge. Read more