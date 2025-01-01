Back to learning center

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence processes by computer systems. This includes performing tasks such as learning, reasoning, problem-solving, understanding natural language, and perception.

  • What Are Large Language Models? (LLM's)

    An LLM (Large language model) is a sophisticated AI language model system designed to comprehend and produce human-like text by analyzing enormous amounts of language data.

  • What is artificial intelligence?

  • What is machine learning and what does it mean for your business?

    In machine learning (ML), AI systems are trained on vast amounts of data to develop statistical models and algorithms. “Learning” is the algorithm’s ability to adjust its models based on new data, becoming more accurate and efficient over time.

