An LLM (Large language model) is a sophisticated AI language model system designed to comprehend and produce human-like text by analyzing enormous amounts of language data.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence processes by computer systems. This includes performing tasks such as learning, reasoning, problem-solving, understanding natural language, and perception.

In machine learning (ML), AI systems are trained on vast amounts of data to develop statistical models and algorithms. “Learning” is the algorithm’s ability to adjust its models based on new data, becoming more accurate and efficient over time.