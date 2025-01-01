What are cookies? How do they work?

When used in a technological setting, the term “cookie” refers to a small text file that is stored on a user’s computer or mobile device when they visit a website. Cookies are used to record the user’s browsing preferences, login information, and any other data that’s pertinent to the user’s browsing history. These files are stored in a designated location within the user’s internet browser.

Several types of cookies exist, and we’ll explore what each type does throughout this article.

What are the Different Types of Cookies?

There are two main types of cookies that are commonly used: session cookies and persistent cookies.

Session Cookies: Session cookies are temporary files that are deleted once the user closes their browser. They’re called “session” cookies because they are only used during single browsing sessions. When a user accesses a website, session cookies are collected so that the website can create a browsing experience based on the user’s preferences. When the session ends, the cookies are no longer needed. The website simply creates new cookies when a new session begins. Persistent Cookies: Persistent cookies remain on the user's device until they expire or are deleted. These cookies aren’t deleted once a user’s browsing session has ended. Instead, they’re stored in their designated location within the browser. Throughout various sessions, these files are used to direct the user’s experience so that it aligns with their typical browsing preferences.



Users can delete these cookies manually, or wait until they expire on their own.

Several other types of cookies exist, but they’re not as common as session cookies or persistent cookies. These types include the following:

Tracking Cookies: A tracking cookie targets advertising material to websites that a user is visiting. Companies use these files to essentially remind internet users that they might have been interested in a product they were browsing recently. Tracking cookies are used to send retargeting ads to internet users.

Zombie Cookies: Zombie cookies are somewhat similar to session cookies, but they’re stored somewhere other than the browser’s typical cookie storage location. Because of this, zombie cookies regenerate after a session has closed. A user might clear his or her cache files and cookie storage, but zombie cookies aren’t destroyed during the process.

Authentication Cookies: Authentication cookies are used to authenticate requests. They’re somewhat similar to authentication tokens, and they typically serve as a way to determine whether a user is authorized to access the information they seek (personal account information, for example).

What are Cookies Used for?

Because there are several kinds of cookies users may come across, their uses and functions aren’t singular. Depending on the action needed, a specific cookie will be more appropriate to use than others. By identifying the information the website in question wants to collect, it becomes easier to designate a cookie for that function.

Much of the time, cookie functions can be separated into two main categories: personalization and tracking.

Personalization: These cookies are used to provide a personalized browsing experience for users by remembering their preferences and previous interactions with a website. Tracking: These cookies are used to store login information, remember items in a shopping cart, and track user behavior for analytics purposes.

How Do Cookies Affect User Privacy?

A key concern around the use of cookies involves the potential privacy concerns that come with collecting these files. Some users worry about their online privacy if they’re made aware of cookie files tracking their online behaviors.

However, cookies do not contain personal information from the user and they can only be accessed by the website that created them. The information collected therein can only really serve as a means to improve the user’s browsing experience.

That said, the European Union has implemented a law that requires websites to obtain user consent before using cookies. According to this law, websites must provide clear information about which cookies are being used as well as how they will be used. Furthermore, internet users must have the option to opt out of cookie usage.

The US doesn’t require the same consent for cookie usage, but several US-based websites allow users to opt out of all but completely necessary cookie use. Additionally, there is a federal law that restricts the use of cookies when it comes to users under 13 (part of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act).

What are the Best Practices for Websites That Use Cookies?

To ensure that website owners remain compliant with privacy laws, it’s essential to adhere to the best practices in place. For example, to protect user data, website owners should only use cookies that are required for their website’s functionality. Each user should be informed about which cookies are used, how they’re used, and how to opt-out.

Each page on a website should have a pop-up that notifies users of the site’s cookie policy. On top of that, website owners should provide easy access to their site’s cookie policy. Link to the official cookie policy that the site follows, so that users can review this information as needed.

If a website is using persistent cookies, it’s also a good idea to determine how long these files will last before they expire. This way, users can take advantage of browsing conveniences without the cookie lasting indefinitely.

Finally, it’s important for website owners to regularly review their cookie policies and remain current with privacy laws. This way, they can maintain adequate compliance.

Cookies can be beneficial to both site owners and internet users. When used correctly, cookies enable customized browsing experiences and make visiting websites more convenient than what would be possible without cookie usage. It’s essential to make sure website cookies are being used in accordance with privacy laws, and it’s wise to implement cookie-related practices that protect user data and keep web browsing convenient.

Cookieless Future

While understanding cookies is important to the current landscape, there is a push for a future without third-party cookies. As user privacy and regulatory practices are gaining more interest from users, Google and other big players are moving away from certain cookies.

Third Party Cookie Concerns

Third-party cookies have been a topic of significant concern and debate in the digital landscape. These small pieces of data, stored by websites other than the one a user is directly visiting, have raised several privacy and security concerns:

Privacy Invasion: One of the primary concerns associated with third-party cookies is their potential to invade user privacy. These cookies can track users across multiple websites, collecting data on their browsing habits, interests, and behaviors without their explicit consent. This extensive tracking can lead to a comprehensive profile of an individual's online activities.

User Consent: Many argue that users are often unaware of the extent of tracking facilitated by third-party cookies. Consent mechanisms may not be transparent or easily understandable, making it challenging for individuals to make informed decisions about their data privacy.

Data Profiling and Targeted Advertising: Third-party cookies are commonly used to create detailed user profiles. This profiling can result in highly targeted advertising, which some users find invasive and uncomfortable. Critics argue that it can reinforce filter bubbles and limit the diversity of information and perspectives users are exposed to.

Data Security Risks: Storing data in third-party cookies can pose security risks. These cookies can be vulnerable to data breaches or exploitation by malicious actors, potentially exposing sensitive information to unauthorized parties.

User Experience: Some argue that without third-party cookies, the user experience may suffer, as personalized content and recommendations may become less accurate. However, proponents of alternative tracking and targeting methods believe that user experience can still be improved without compromising privacy.

Lack of Transparency: The complex ecosystem of third-party cookies can make it challenging to understand who has access to user data and how it is being used. Lack of transparency can erode trust between users and online services.

Regulatory Scrutiny: Concerns surrounding third-party cookies have led to increased regulatory scrutiny. Laws such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) have imposed strict rules on data collection and usage, which impact the use of third-party cookies

What’s the Future Look Like Without Cookies?

A cookieless future represents a significant shift in how data is collected, tracked, and used in the digital landscape. This transformation is largely driven by privacy concerns and regulatory changes. Here's what a cookieless future might look like:

User-Centric Privacy: In a cookieless future, user privacy will be paramount. Websites and online services will need to obtain clear and informed consent from users before collecting any data. Users will have more control over their data, including the ability to opt-in or opt-out of data tracking and sharing.

First-Party Data: Instead of relying heavily on third-party cookies for tracking and profiling users, businesses will focus on gathering and leveraging first-party data. This data will be collected directly from users through interactions with the website or app. Businesses will need to provide compelling reasons for users to willingly share their data.

Contextual Advertising: Without extensive user tracking, advertisers will shift toward contextual advertising. This means ads will be based on the content of the web page or app, rather than on detailed user profiles. Advertisers will need to create more relevant and engaging content that fits within the context of the user's current activity.

Data Minimization: Businesses will adopt data minimization strategies, only collecting the data necessary to provide the desired service. This will reduce the risk of data breaches and make it easier to manage and protect user information.

Alternative Tracking Technologies: Innovations in tracking technologies that respect user privacy will emerge. Solutions like Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning and Federated Learning will allow businesses to gain insights from user data without exposing sensitive information.

Regulatory Compliance: Stricter privacy regulations will continue to shape the cookieless future. Companies will need to invest in compliance efforts to avoid hefty fines and legal repercussions. Privacy by design and data protection will be core principles in product development.

Value Exchange: To encourage users to share their data willingly, businesses will need to offer more significant value in return. This might include personalized recommendations, exclusive content, or discounts.

In summary, a cookieless future will prioritize user privacy and data protection while still allowing businesses to provide personalized experiences and targeted advertising. It will require innovative technologies, ethical data practices, and a shift toward user-centric approaches in the digital ecosystem.

